Prince William and Princess Kate KEYSTONE

14 years after their wedding, Kate Middleton and Prince William return to Scotland to relive the moments when their love blossomed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you April 29 is a special anniversary for Princess Kate and Prince William as they celebrate 14 years of marriage.

Following Princess Kate's difficult health situation, the couple decided to return to a very special place on their wedding day.

Following in the footsteps of King Charles and Queen Camilla, who celebrated their anniversary in Italy, Kate and William will toast in Scotland - where they first met.

Kate and William met at St. Andrew's University in Scotland in 2001. Show more

April 29 is a special anniversary for Princess Kate and Prince William. It is their wedding anniversary.

After a difficult period marked by Princess Kate's health problems, the royal couple decided to celebrate the day with a trip to Scotland, where they met and fell in love during their student days. This is reported by the website 'Tgcom.24'.

Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024. In September last year, the royal family announced that Princess Kate had completed her treatment.

Following in the footsteps of King Charles and Queen Camilla, who celebrated their anniversary in Italy, Kate and William will toast their union during an official visit.

The couple's journey

Their trip will begin in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, where they will visit a community center and local market, sample local produce and meet artisans. The couple will also visit a sustainable farm and take part in the vegetable harvest to immerse themselves in local traditions.

The following day, the pair will take part in an educational activity in the Atlantic Rainforest alongside countryside rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service. They will also take part in a meeting with Ardura Acorns, an outdoor learning group for children, in keeping with Kate's commitment to supporting families.

The first meeting in 2001

Kate and William first met in 2001 at St. Andrew's University in Scotland. Apparently, the now 43-year-old fell in love with William, who was the same age, at a charity fashion show.

They were photographed together for the first time in 2004. Their first public appearance as a couple took place in 2006, while their official engagement was announced in 2010.

The wedding took place on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London and was watched by more than 2 billion people worldwide. The ceremony was attended by 2000 guests, while the wedding dinner, hosted by Queen Elizabeth, was attended by 600 people.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.