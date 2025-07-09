Prince William traveled to Zurich today to watch the England football team play the Netherlands at Letzigrund Stadium.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William was in Zurich today to watch the England women's European Championship match against the Netherlands at Letzigrund Stadium.

He met the English team recently and said that men could learn from women's football.

In 2023, he was criticized for missing the England women's World Cup final - unlike the men's finals in 2022 and 2024. Show more

Prince William arrived in Zurich today. The football fan watched the England women's football team's European Championship match against the Netherlands at Letzigrund Stadium and witnessed a commanding 4:0 victory for the favorites.

Shortly before the start of the match, Prince William was seen in conversation with Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. It is not yet clear how long he will stay in Zurich.

Prince William at the UEFA Womens EURO 2025 Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and Martin Kallen, UEFA Events CEO, talk to Prince William shortly before the start of the match at Letzigrund. Image: KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer William, Prince of Wales, watches the England v Netherlands football tournament at the UEFA Womens EURO 2025 at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich. Image: IMAGO/Passion2Press/Markus Fischer View through the side window: Prince William arrives at Letzigrund. It is not yet clear how long he will stay in Zurich. Image: blue News

He was absent from the World Cup

Prince William recently visited the England women at St. George's Park, the English Football Association's national football center, to wish them good luck. William encouraged the team to maintain their team spirit and joked that the men could learn from them.

He reminded the defending champions of their European Championship victory in 2022 and emphasized the increased expectations. "Ten years ago, women's football was barely noticed, and those odds have changed thanks to your performances," he said.

Prince William is an avid football fan and supports the England team. Here at the 2022 European Championships. IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

During his visit, he also spoke about his own children's interest in football. He mentioned that Charlotte is not yet as enthusiastic about football as her brothers, but is getting there.

In 2023, William was criticized for not attending the England women's final at the World Cup in Australia. He was present at the men's finals of the 2021 and 2024 European Championships.

