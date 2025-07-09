Prince William is an avid football fan and supports the England team. Here at the 2022 European Championship. IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Prince William is traveling to Zurich today. He will watch the England football team play the Netherlands at Letzigrund Stadium.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William is in Zurich today to watch the England women's European Championship match against the Netherlands at Letzigrund Stadium.

He recently met the England team and said that men could learn from women's football.

In 2023, he was criticized for missing the England women's World Cup final - unlike the men's finals in 2022 and 2024. Show more

Prince William is coming to Zurich today. The football fan will watch the match between the English women's football team and the Netherlands at Letzigrund Stadium. This is reported by the British media.

However, he will be coming without Kate Middleton and it is not yet clear whether any of their children will be traveling with him. It is also not yet clear how long William will stay in Zurich.

Prince William recently visited the England women at St. George's Park, the English Football Association's national football center, to wish them good luck. William encouraged the team to keep up their team spirit and joked that the men could learn from them.

He was absent from the World Cup

He reminded the defending champions of their European Championship victory in 2022 and emphasized the increased expectations. "Ten years ago, women's football was barely noticed, and those odds have changed thanks to your performances," he said.

During his visit, he also spoke about his own children's interest in football. He mentioned that Charlotte is not yet as enthusiastic about football as her brothers, but is getting there.

In 2023, William was criticized for not attending the England women's final at the World Cup in Australia. He was present at the men's finals of the 2022 and 2024 European Championships.

