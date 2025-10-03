For a pint with Prince William (left): In a pub, Eugene Levy spoke to the royal about his difficult year in 2024 Apple

It was a shock for Prince William: in 2024, his wife Kate was diagnosed with cancer. The royal spoke to actor Eugene Levy about "the worst year I've ever experienced". He also explained how the couple dealt with the illness with their children.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William spoke candidly on the show with Eugene Levy about 2024, which he described as the worst year of his life due to his wife Kate and father's cancer diagnoses.

He emphasized how important it was to him to provide his family - especially his children - with security, openness and emotional stability. Show more

For three seasons now, Eugene Levy has been traveling the world on behalf of Apple - together with celebrities. In the latest edition of "Vacation Against Your Will with Eugene Levy", he ended up in a pub in Windsor.

So far, so ordinary, if his companion wasn't Prince William. Contrary to what the casual setting of the pub might suggest, the conversation between the two took a serious turn. "2024 was the worst year I've ever experienced," admitted the 43-year-old royal.

Not only his father, King Charles, but also his wife Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. It has been difficult at times to find the middle ground in protecting his family, the British royal explained in an interview with Eugene Levy: "It's important to me that my family feels protected and that they have the space to process everything that happened last year."

Prince William is certain: "The most important thing in my life is my family"

Fortunately, "all is well" now, as Prince William said with relief; "I'm so proud of my wife and father for the way they've coped over the last year." Everyone had their own way of dealing with the initially devastating diagnosis - including their three children Charlotte, George and Louis. "We try to give them the security they need," said William, describing how his family dealt with the illness. "We are a very open family and talk about things that concern us or cause us problems."

This openness also includes sitting down to dinner together as often as possible. At work, he tries to "stick to school hours as much as possible", because: "The most important thing for me in life is my family."

Especially after the difficult time, he wants to offer his children "a happy, healthy and stable home". For him, the most important thing is to convey "this feeling of security, safety and love".

