William and George are working together at a London shelter for the homeless - continuing a tradition started by mother and grandma Diana.

Prince William visited the London homeless charity "The Passage" with his son George shortly before Christmas.

The fight against homelessness has been important to William since a visit with his mother Diana in 1993.

With the joint visit, William wants to pass on his social commitment to his son. Show more

The fight against homelessness has been important to Prince William (43) for years - now he is passing this on to his son. The heir to the throne took his eldest son George (12) on a visit to the London shelter "The Passage" shortly before Christmas. This homeless charity is also an important place for William because of a visit many years ago.

In a video released by Kensington Palace, William and George can be seen helping to prepare a Christmas meal, decorating a Christmas tree and filling bags for those in need. William has visited the shelter several times in recent years.

Having good conversations and playing chess

In 1993, he accompanied his mother Diana on a visit to the homeless charity. Prince William and Princess Kate shared a photo of the visit on social media. An Instagram post also shows how Prince George's signature is now directly below William and Diana's entry at the time.

In 2024, the heir to the British throne told ITV that he was around ten or eleven years old when he visited with his mother Diana. "I was anxious about what to expect," he said. His mother had taken on her usual role and made sure that everyone relaxed and laughed. He had good conversations, played chess and chatted. "That's when I realized that there are other people out there who don't have the same life as you."

As a child, you assume that other people's lives are the same as your own. "Then you meet people, like I did back then, who give you a different perspective and tell you: "I spent the night on the street last night.""