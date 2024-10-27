Prince William wants to continue his efforts to reduce homelessness in the UK. He is continuing the work of his mother Diana. IMAGO/Avalon.red

Prince William has taken a conciliatory step in his feud with his brother: the heir to the throne has mentioned him in a public speech - for the first time in years.

In a movie, William recalls visits to homeless shelters with Diana to experience social reality.

The film addresses family break-ups and trauma as causes of homelessness - William can identify with this to a certain extent.

He mentions his brother's name publicly for the first time - in six long years. Show more

In the film "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness", the prince recalls how his mother took him and his brother to a homeless shelter. This was to show them the reality outside the palace.

Among other things, new photos are revealed showing him and Diana at the shelter called "Passage" near Westminster. Prince William is seen playing chess against a homeless man on June 14, 1993.

One photo shows the boy with his arms full of gifts, which he would donate together with his mother.

Trauma and family ruptures

"My mother took Harry and me to 'Passage' - I'd never been to anything like that before and I was very nervous because I didn't know what to expect," explains William.

Diana made sure they were all comfortable, she joked. "I remember having good conversations and playing chess," William continues.

With this film, the heir to the British throne wants to honor his mother's legacy and continue his efforts to reduce and ultimately eliminate homelessness in the UK. Thematically, the film is about how trauma and family break-ups often lead to homelessness. William can certainly identify with at least one of these factors.

Following the death of his mother, the Prince of Wales remains distant from his younger brother Harry.

Difficult year for the royals

Until this film, William had not mentioned his brother's name publicly for a good six years, writes the Daily Mail. The last time was during an interview in 2018, when both princes and their wives were interviewed at the Royal Foundation Forum.

The British royal family continues to care about the common good, despite the difficult situation within the family. Not only because of the dispute between Harry and William, but also because of the cancer diagnoses of King Charles III and Princess Catherine.

