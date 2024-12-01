Prince William has spoken about his future plans for the British royal family. Chris Jackson/PA Wire/dpa

Prince William, heir to the British throne, wants to lead the royal family into the future with a modern approach and more empathy. The focus should be on the well-being of the people - a contrast to rigid traditions.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William is committed to a more modern monarchy that respects tradition but is also accessible to his generation - with less formal strictness.

He wants to emphasize empathetic leadership. This should have a positive impact on people's lives.

William and Kate's public image has changed - more closeness and a more casual wardrobe should bring a new lightness to the British royal family.

The couple plan to take on international assignments together and drive forward projects in the areas of the environment and social justice. Show more

The future of Prince William (42) has always been mapped out: One day he will succeed his father, King Charles III (76), to the throne.

Although he has spent years preparing for this, the role remains a challenge that brings with it a great deal of responsibility. The heir to the British throne has therefore already formed a clear picture of what kind of king he wants to be.

"I will also bring empathy, because what I do is really close to my heart," he recently told the British media. For William, empathy is crucial to having a positive impact on people's lives. He is convinced that the world is in desperate need of empathetic leadership. "This is also important to Catherine," he emphasizes.

Love, kindness and empathy

The extent to which this concern is also close to Princess Kate's heart becomes clear at her traditional Christmas concert. After completing chemotherapy, she is slowly returning to public life.

The palace has confirmed that she will once again be carrying out her heartfelt project in December - a Christmas service under the motto "How much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives".

This year's service will focus on people who have stood out in their communities for their love, kindness and empathy - the very values that William and Kate want to represent as the future royal couple.

"I'm trying to do things differently"

Another important concern of Prince William is the modernization of the monarchy. "It's difficult to describe exactly what it's about, but I can explain what I'm trying to do: I'm trying to do it differently, and I'm trying to do it for my generation," explained the heir to the throne.

This is likely to please many Britons, as the handling of old-fashioned traditions has recently been the subject of increasing debate.

Many found Charles' coronation too pompous and exaggerated. William wants to start here. "Perhaps with a smaller 'r' in the word 'Royal', if you like. That might be a better way of putting it," he added.

William and Kate are closer than ever before

The fact that a rethink is taking place in the British royal family is particularly evident this year. William and Kate have shown a new side to themselves. Previously, their public appearances were characterized by a certain distance. But Kate's cancer has changed a lot: The two appear more intimate than ever.

During their last public appearance, they repeatedly sought to be close to each other. William's appearance has also changed. While his father can usually be seen in a suit and tie, the prince now also likes to dress casually.

What has long been the norm in other European royal families is slowly making its way to the British. William's future reign will be characterized by change.

William wants more empathetic leadership worldwide

"I'm trying to make a difference," emphasized William at the end of a trip to South Africa. He wants to be a prince for his generation. William described his philosophy clearly:

"It's about impactful philanthropy, collaboration and helping people. And empathy is also part of it, because it's really important to me. That helps to impact people's lives."

He added: "I think we could use more empathetic leadership around the world." These are the values he and Catherine want to bring to their roles, he said.

Among the projects close to his heart are the fight against homelessness and environmental protection - contemporary issues that are likely to resonate particularly with the younger generation.

