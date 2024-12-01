  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Future plans unveiled Prince William plans to revolutionize the monarchy

Jenny Keller

1.12.2024

Prince William has spoken about his future plans for the British royal family.
Prince William has spoken about his future plans for the British royal family.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire/dpa

Prince William, heir to the British throne, wants to lead the royal family into the future with a modern approach and more empathy. The focus should be on the well-being of the people - a contrast to rigid traditions.

01.12.2024, 14:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Prince William is committed to a more modern monarchy that respects tradition but is also accessible to his generation - with less formal strictness.
  • He wants to emphasize empathetic leadership. This should have a positive impact on people's lives.
  • William and Kate's public image has changed - more closeness and a more casual wardrobe should bring a new lightness to the British royal family.
  • The couple plan to take on international assignments together and drive forward projects in the areas of the environment and social justice.
Show more

The future of Prince William (42) has always been mapped out: One day he will succeed his father, King Charles III (76), to the throne.

Although he has spent years preparing for this, the role remains a challenge that brings with it a great deal of responsibility. The heir to the British throne has therefore already formed a clear picture of what kind of king he wants to be.

"I will also bring empathy, because what I do is really close to my heart," he recently told the British media. For William, empathy is crucial to having a positive impact on people's lives. He is convinced that the world is in desperate need of empathetic leadership. "This is also important to Catherine," he emphasizes.

Love, kindness and empathy

The extent to which this concern is also close to Princess Kate's heart becomes clear at her traditional Christmas concert. After completing chemotherapy, she is slowly returning to public life.

Prince William unusually open.

Prince William unusually open"It's been the hardest year of my life"

The palace has confirmed that she will once again be carrying out her heartfelt project in December - a Christmas service under the motto "How much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives".

This year's service will focus on people who have stood out in their communities for their love, kindness and empathy - the very values that William and Kate want to represent as the future royal couple.

"I'm trying to do things differently"

Another important concern of Prince William is the modernization of the monarchy. "It's difficult to describe exactly what it's about, but I can explain what I'm trying to do: I'm trying to do it differently, and I'm trying to do it for my generation," explained the heir to the throne.

This is likely to please many Britons, as the handling of old-fashioned traditions has recently been the subject of increasing debate.

Many found Charles' coronation too pompous and exaggerated. William wants to start here. "Perhaps with a smaller 'r' in the word 'Royal', if you like. That might be a better way of putting it," he added.

William and Kate are closer than ever before

The fact that a rethink is taking place in the British royal family is particularly evident this year. William and Kate have shown a new side to themselves. Previously, their public appearances were characterized by a certain distance. But Kate's cancer has changed a lot: The two appear more intimate than ever.

During their last public appearance, they repeatedly sought to be close to each other. William's appearance has also changed. While his father can usually be seen in a suit and tie, the prince now also likes to dress casually.

Look has already caused controversy. Prince William surprises everyone with his new look

Look has already caused controversyPrince William surprises everyone with his new look

What has long been the norm in other European royal families is slowly making its way to the British. William's future reign will be characterized by change.

William wants more empathetic leadership worldwide

"I'm trying to make a difference," emphasized William at the end of a trip to South Africa. He wants to be a prince for his generation. William described his philosophy clearly:

"It's about impactful philanthropy, collaboration and helping people. And empathy is also part of it, because it's really important to me. That helps to impact people's lives."

He added: "I think we could use more empathetic leadership around the world." These are the values he and Catherine want to bring to their roles, he said.

Among the projects close to his heart are the fight against homelessness and environmental protection - contemporary issues that are likely to resonate particularly with the younger generation.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Expert warns. Cooked pasta becomes poisonous if you store it incorrectly

Expert warnsCooked pasta becomes poisonous if you store it incorrectly

Column. Why is it so hard to simply do nothing?

ColumnWhy is it so hard to simply do nothing?

Single for 16 years. Maja Brunner has been single for 16 years - now she's revealing her secret

Single for 16 yearsMaja Brunner has been single for 16 years - now she's revealing her secret