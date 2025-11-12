Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, during a visit to Mallon Farm, a flax farm in County Tyrone in October 2025. KEYSTONE

Prince William has revealed in an interview how he and Kate explained their mother's cancer diagnosis to their children. Honesty and open conversations are at the heart of how they deal with the situation.

Prince William spoke openly about his wife Kate's cancer on a Brazilian television program. He shared how they broke the difficult news to their children.

During an interview with presenter Luciano Huck, which took place during William's visit to Brazil, the Prince of Wales explained that Kate and he had been completely honest with their children George, Charlotte and Louis about the health challenges facing their mother and grandfather King Charles III.

"Every family has its difficult times and it's important how you deal with them," William explained. "We have chosen to tell our children everything, both the good news and the bad news. We explain to them why certain things happen and why they might be upset."

In March 2024, Princess Kate made her cancer diagnosis public in an emotional video, shortly after King Charles announced his own diagnosis. In January 2025, she was then able to announce that she was in remission.

Royals ask themselves the cell phone question

In the "Domingão" program, Prince William also gave an insight into his family life. He explained that he and Kate share the task of taking the children to school, with Kate doing the bigger part. He emphasized how important it is for him to spend as much time as possible with the children, whether it's playdates, sporting events or simply playing in the garden.

Another challenge the couple face is the question of when their children should get a cell phone. "Our children don't have cell phones. When George goes to secondary school, he might get one with limited access." They rely on open communication to explain to their children why they have made this decision.

An emotional moment of the interview was when Luciano Huck presented Prince William with a photo of Princess Diana in São Paulo in 1991. The picture is a reminder of Diana's commitment to fighting prejudice, and William emphasized that he is carrying on her social and humanitarian legacy.

