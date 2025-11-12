Prince William has wished the "Dancing with the Stars" participant duo Robert Irwin and dance partner Witney Carson luck. (archive picture) Jonathan Brady/Pool PA/AP/dpa

Unexpected appearance: Prince William causes a stir in the US show "Dancing with the Stars" when he supports Robert Irwin.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William causes a stir with a surprise video appearance on "Dancing with the Stars", supporting Robert Irwin and his dance partner.

The heir to the British throne is in a good mood and wishes the duo every success - fans are celebrating the royal guest appearance online.

Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, is a committed environmentalist and supporter of William's Earthshot Prize. Show more

Prince William (43) surprised viewers of the US show "Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday evening with an unexpected appearance.

The heir to the British throne appeared via video chat to support 21-year-old Robert Irwin and his dance partner Witney Carson (32). According to media reports, there was great surprise when William appeared on the show via a link.

Robert Irwin, the Australian TV star and conservationist, was also surprised by the royal cameo. In conversation with William, Irwin inquired about his stay in Rio, where the Earthshot Prize ceremony took place on November 5. William, the son of King Charles (76), replied with a smile that he had missed Irwin and wished him every success for the show: "You have a really good chance of winning," the Prince encouraged the dance duo.

The fans' reactions to the royal guest appearance were enthusiastic. One viewer commented on X: "Prince William on #DWTS was a real surprise. Pretty cool!" The appearance was also described as "really crazy" on TikTok.

Robert Irwin, the son of the late TV legend Steve Irwin (1962-2006), is a prominent supporter of the Earthshot Prize, an initiative launched by Prince William to solve global environmental problems. Irwin, who has followed in his father's footsteps as a conservationist, television personality and nature photographer, is a passionate campaigner for environmental protection. His father, known as "The Crocodile Hunter", died tragically in 2006 during a diving expedition on the Great Barrier Reef when he was fatally injured by a stingray.

