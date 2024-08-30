Prince William and Prince Harry have kept their distance at their uncle's funeral. Martin Meissner/AP/dpa

Princes William and Harry have both attended the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes. However, the brothers deliberately avoided each other.

Despite security concerns, Harry surprisingly attended the ceremony, but the brothers deliberately kept their distance from each other.

Their relationship remains frosty and strained as William continues to ignore all attempts at contact from Harry. Show more

Prince William and Prince Harry avoided each other at their uncle's funeral on August 28. Lord Robert Fellowes was their mother Diana's brother-in-law. He died at the age of 82.

According to People, Harry was not supposed to attend, but was surprisingly present at St. Mary's Church in Norfolk. The prince is still very worried about his safety in the UK, so the Sussex was not expected to make an appearance.

The two brothers sat in the back rows at the service, deliberately far away from each other. An insider said that they arrived very discreetly - without causing much of a fuss.

Relationship probably "irreparable"

"William and Harry were both there, but they didn't speak to each other and kept their distance," said the source. Calls, texts and other messages from Harry to his brother are still being ignored. William is blocking them, the relationship is still frosty, "very bad" and "irreparable".

There was already bad blood in 2016 when Harry pushed ahead with his relationship with Meghan Markle so quickly. In 2020 and after the Megxit, the fraternal relationship fell apart. The last time the princes were together was at Charles III's coronation in 2023 - although they wouldn't have interacted then either.

