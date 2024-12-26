  1. Residential Customers
What do the royals give each other? "Princess Anne gave King Charles a pair of leather toilet seats"

Samuel Walder

26.12.2024

At Christmas, the British royals are anything but serious. "Blick" royal expert Flavia Schlittler reveals to blue News what the royal family's best joke gifts are.

26.12.2024, 14:19

26.12.2024, 14:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • What do you give your loved ones for Christmas? The British royal family has some very unusual ideas.
  • Flavia Schlittler reveals the royals' funniest gift ideas.
  • A well-organized schedule is part and parcel of Christmas celebrations in the UK.
Show more

The pre-Christmas period can be stressful. Creativity is required, especially when it comes to finding presents. The British royal family probably has no problems with this. Royal expert Flavia Schlittler reveals in an interview with blue News what the royals' funniest Christmas gifts are. Her focus when choosing gifts: cheap and funny. Queen Elizabeth II once introduced this custom.

From a singing hamster for the Queen to a shower cap with the words "Life is a Bitch", the royals have probably had everything under the Christmas tree.

But Christmas in the royal family also demands strict rules and customs. For example, there is a Christmas schedule for the royal family. Flavia Schlittler gives an insight in the video.

