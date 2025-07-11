For the past 40 years, Princess Anne has relied on the beehive hairstyle, whose voluminous structure reminds many people of a beehive. Image: Chris Jackson/Pool Getty via AP/dpa +

Princess Anne coined the beehive haircut like no other member of the British royal family. At the state banquet in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron, the 74-year-old now appeared fashionably changed.

Princess Anne loves sunglasses, recycled dresses and has always worn a beehive hairstyle at public events over the past 40 years, except when wearing a hat.

So it was all the more surprising when the 74-year-old sported a new hairstyle this week at the state banquet for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. Show more

This week, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a state banquet at Windsor Castle in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

But many eyes were on Princess Anne that evening. The King's sister provided a fashionable surprise: the 74-year-old, who wore a white lace dress to the dinner, ditched her legendary beehive haircut.

The beehive was considered the ultimate trend hairstyle in the 1960s. The updo, which reminded many people of a beehive, was also worn by actress Brigitte Bardot and singer Amy Winehouse, among others, in the 20th century.

The beehive gave the princess's hair volume

What might have prompted Princess Anne to opt for a new hairstyle?

For her curly hair texture, the beehive seemed to be just too ideal over the past 40 years because it gave the British royal's hair more volume.

Fashionably changed: Princess Anne (far left) shows off a new hairstyle at the state banquet at Windsor Castle. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

But now Anne unexpectedly presented herself at Windsor Castle with a lower bun. Her hairstyle was spruced up with a tiara.

A strand of hair was aesthetically placed over the headdress on each side and was inserted into the updo at the back of the head. Viewed from the back, the hairstyle was even more visible.

Over the past 40 years, Princess Anne, the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has always appeared at public events with her beehive hairstyle.

This was sometimes more and sometimes less conspicuous: as a royal, the 74-year-old often wears headgear.

