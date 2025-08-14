Princess Anne - the self-confessed anti-trendsetter Official banquet at Windsor Castle on July 8, 2025: Princess Anne and her husband Tim Lawrence. To mark the 75th birthday of Elizabeth II's only daughter, the palace published a photo of the princess in this outfit on her official Instagram account. Image: KEYSTONE December 1997: candy pink, simple cut ... but the most important thing remains the same: The hair volume continues to reign supreme. Image: AP Eugenie's wedding in October 2018: pine green, a fascinator threatened by the wind ... and the ultimate shock - a revealed royal knee. Image: KEYSTONE On horseback with the Queen: Her Majesty in a chic headscarf - and there's Anne in Jane Austen mode, ready for the hunt ... or for a TikTok? Image: KEYSTONE March 2004: The tartan pattern - what originality for a British princess. Image: KEYSTONE Royal Ascot in June 2014: Minimalism in the dress, maximalism in the hat: a royal balance! Image: KEYSTONE At least there's room for her voluminous hairstyle under this hat. Image: KEYSTONE April 2011: The most extravagant outfit of her career... It had to be a wedding - William and Kate's, of course! Image: Keystone BAFTA TV Awards 1999: A minimalist outfit, but at least with sequins! Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red February 2002: Sunglasses on her cap - is she about to set a trend? Image: KEYSTONE 2016: "I'm confusing Mardi Gras with the Commonwealth", even though it's Thanksgiving. The turkey feathers on her head? Oh no, it belongs on the table at Christmas in England. Image: Keystone Princess Anne - the self-confessed anti-trendsetter Official banquet at Windsor Castle on July 8, 2025: Princess Anne and her husband Tim Lawrence. To mark the 75th birthday of Elizabeth II's only daughter, the palace published a photo of the princess in this outfit on her official Instagram account. Image: KEYSTONE December 1997: candy pink, simple cut ... but the most important thing remains the same: The hair volume continues to reign supreme. Image: AP Eugenie's wedding in October 2018: pine green, a fascinator threatened by the wind ... and the ultimate shock - a revealed royal knee. Image: KEYSTONE On horseback with the Queen: Her Majesty in a chic headscarf - and there's Anne in Jane Austen mode, ready for the hunt ... or for a TikTok? Image: KEYSTONE March 2004: The tartan pattern - what originality for a British princess. Image: KEYSTONE Royal Ascot in June 2014: Minimalism in the dress, maximalism in the hat: a royal balance! Image: KEYSTONE At least there's room for her voluminous hairstyle under this hat. Image: KEYSTONE April 2011: The most extravagant outfit of her career... It had to be a wedding - William and Kate's, of course! Image: Keystone BAFTA TV Awards 1999: A minimalist outfit, but at least with sequins! Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red February 2002: Sunglasses on her cap - is she about to set a trend? Image: KEYSTONE 2016: "I'm confusing Mardi Gras with the Commonwealth", even though it's Thanksgiving. The turkey feathers on her head? Oh no, it belongs on the table at Christmas in England. Image: Keystone

Princess Anne celebrates her 75th birthday on August 15. Reason enough to take a look at her - shall we say pragmatic - outfits and decode her style.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News sums it up for you. On August 15, 2025, Princess Anne celebrates her 75th birthday.

Her wardrobe consists of countless tweed outfits, unchanged silhouettes, pragmatic hairstyles and recurring looks.

Is her demonstrative disinterest in fashion actually a strategy?

Even if she's never been a fashion highlight, find out why she's still a pioneer. Show more

When it comes to style, Princess Anne is not the first thing that comes to mind - quite the opposite. Old-fashioned, banal, unglamorous ... Her looks don't inspire fashion dreams. A lack of taste or simply a lack of interest? Or is there actually a deliberate strategy behind the style of Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter?

On her 75th birthday, Princess Anne swapped her voluminous hairstyle for a bun - probably her boldest fashion move since the introduction of color television. More seriously, this subtle, barely noticeable change perfectly illustrates the frozen-in-time style of King Charles' sister - but that's not all.

The Princess Royal has steadfastly weathered all ups and downs - her divorce, that of her son Peter Phillips, dramas and family scandals, including the most recent one involving her brother Andrew, as well as global upheavals - without ever changing course. "Keep calm and carry on" could be her motto.

She is clearly not a fashion enthusiast, but her appearance is still important to her. She goes for a classic, well-groomed look - always elegant, very British - but never trendy. Not even in her younger years: in the 1990s, when Lady Di established herself as a style icon and used her wardrobe as a strategic means of communication. Lady Diana was already practicing "Wardrobe Diplomacy" to pay tribute to countries or causes - not to mention iconic outfits from her private life, such as the famous bare-shouldered "Revenge Dress" she wore on the day Prince Charles had his interview about Camilla broadcast.

While "Wardrobe Diplomacy" inspires numerous royals today - from Princess Kate and Meghan to Letizia of Spain, Queen Máxima and Rania of Jordan - Princess Anne sends a completely different message: "I'm here to do my job", not to "read between the lines". So goodbye style and trends! For reasons of discretion, fashion is just clothing for her, nothing more. This attitude repeatedly earns her the accusation of being dressed old-fashioned.

Recycled clothing

Her professionalism is reflected in a wardrobe consisting of countless tweed ensembles, unchanged silhouettes, pragmatic hairstyles and repetitive looks. But even if Anne was never at the forefront of fashion trends, she was certainly a pioneer: she recycled her outfits long before Princess Kate was celebrated for this practice - and for the art of re-purposing previously worn pieces.

And even on her birthday, the official photo published on the royal family's Instagram account doesn't show a "fun" piece. On the contrary: Princess Anne wears a long, embroidered white dress - which could almost pass for a wedding dress - and combines it with a bolero, that faded piece of clothing. In this way, she underlines her deliberately anti-fashion image. Styling-wise: a severe, low chignon and a touch of lipstick - true to her unchanging style.

You can find a few of Princess Anne's humorously commented looks in our picture gallery above.

