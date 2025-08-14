She celebrates her 75th birthday Princess Anne - the self-confessed anti-trendsetter
Marjorie Kublun
15.8.2025
Princess Anne celebrates her 75th birthday on August 15. Reason enough to take a look at her - shall we say pragmatic - outfits and decode her style.
- On August 15, 2025, Princess Anne celebrates her 75th birthday.
- Her wardrobe consists of countless tweed outfits, unchanged silhouettes, pragmatic hairstyles and recurring looks.
- Is her demonstrative disinterest in fashion actually a strategy?
- Even if she's never been a fashion highlight, find out why she's still a pioneer.
When it comes to style, Princess Anne is not the first thing that comes to mind - quite the opposite. Old-fashioned, banal, unglamorous ... Her looks don't inspire fashion dreams. A lack of taste or simply a lack of interest? Or is there actually a deliberate strategy behind the style of Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter?
On her 75th birthday, Princess Anne swapped her voluminous hairstyle for a bun - probably her boldest fashion move since the introduction of color television. More seriously, this subtle, barely noticeable change perfectly illustrates the frozen-in-time style of King Charles' sister - but that's not all.
The Princess Royal has steadfastly weathered all ups and downs - her divorce, that of her son Peter Phillips, dramas and family scandals, including the most recent one involving her brother Andrew, as well as global upheavals - without ever changing course. "Keep calm and carry on" could be her motto.
She is clearly not a fashion enthusiast, but her appearance is still important to her. She goes for a classic, well-groomed look - always elegant, very British - but never trendy. Not even in her younger years: in the 1990s, when Lady Di established herself as a style icon and used her wardrobe as a strategic means of communication. Lady Diana was already practicing "Wardrobe Diplomacy" to pay tribute to countries or causes - not to mention iconic outfits from her private life, such as the famous bare-shouldered "Revenge Dress" she wore on the day Prince Charles had his interview about Camilla broadcast.
While "Wardrobe Diplomacy" inspires numerous royals today - from Princess Kate and Meghan to Letizia of Spain, Queen Máxima and Rania of Jordan - Princess Anne sends a completely different message: "I'm here to do my job", not to "read between the lines". So goodbye style and trends! For reasons of discretion, fashion is just clothing for her, nothing more. This attitude repeatedly earns her the accusation of being dressed old-fashioned.
Recycled clothing
Her professionalism is reflected in a wardrobe consisting of countless tweed ensembles, unchanged silhouettes, pragmatic hairstyles and repetitive looks. But even if Anne was never at the forefront of fashion trends, she was certainly a pioneer: she recycled her outfits long before Princess Kate was celebrated for this practice - and for the art of re-purposing previously worn pieces.
And even on her birthday, the official photo published on the royal family's Instagram account doesn't show a "fun" piece. On the contrary: Princess Anne wears a long, embroidered white dress - which could almost pass for a wedding dress - and combines it with a bolero, that faded piece of clothing. In this way, she underlines her deliberately anti-fashion image. Styling-wise: a severe, low chignon and a touch of lipstick - true to her unchanging style.
