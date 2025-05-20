Princess Diana in her bright red Head ski suit, which she wore on her ski vacation in Klosters in February 1996. Picture: Tim Graham/Julien's Auctions

Elegant gowns, hats, shoes and a red ski suit: numerous items of clothing once worn by Princess Diana are going under the hammer in Beverly Hills.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Numerous gowns and other memorabilia of Princess Diana will be auctioned off on June 26.

More than 300 devotional items are to be auctioned off in Beverly Hills, including personal belongings of the British royal family.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of Diana's memorabilia will be donated to charity. Show more

A bright red ski suit, an elegant evening gown, a pink hat: numerous gowns and other memorabilia belonging to Princess Diana (1961-1997) will be auctioned off in Beverly Hills at the end of June. Among the highlights of the auction in California are a cream-colored evening gown by designer Catherine Walker from 1986 (estimated price 200,000 to 300,000 dollars) and a flowered dress from the Bellville Sassoon fashion house from 1988 (estimated price up to 200,000 dollars).

Ski suit and evening dress

A scarlet ski suit from the Princess's wardrobe is estimated by auction house Julien's at 30,000 to 50,000 dollars. Among the fashionable pieces is a pink hat by designer John Boyd, which Diana wore on her honeymoon after her wedding in 1981. Also on offer is a sketch of the iconic wedding dress created by designers Elizabeth and David Emanuel, complete with fabric samples.

Royal keepsakes

More than 300 keepsakes are to be auctioned off in Beverly Hills on June 26, including personal items from the British royal family. An antique bracelet made of diamonds, pearls and precious stones that once belonged to Princess Margaret (1930-2002) has an estimated value of up to 100,000 dollars.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Diana's keepsake will be donated to charity. The mother of British Princes William and Harry died in a car accident in Paris on the night of August 31, 1997 at the age of 36.