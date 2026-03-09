Princess Eugenie has lost an important job. Imago

The Epstein scandal hits the British royal family again: Princess Eugenie has to give up her role as patron of the anti-slavery organization "Anti-Slavery International".

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After seven years, Princess Eugenie has resigned from her role as patron of the human rights organization Anti-Slavery International, which campaigns against modern slavery and human trafficking.

The move comes amid new investigations into her father, former Prince Andrew, in connection with the Epstein affair, which is putting renewed pressure on the royal family.

Since the scandal, Eugenie and her sister Beatrice have appeared much less frequently in public. Observers see the end of the patronage as a further setback for Eugenie's public role. Show more

Princess Eugenie was involved in the fight against modern slavery and human trafficking for many years. The organization "Anti-Slavery International" was founded in London in 1839 and is considered the oldest human rights organization in the world.

Today, it campaigns against modern forms of exploitation - which are estimated to affect around 50 million people.

Princess Eugenie in her role as patron of the "Anti-Slavery International" organization at the UN headquarters in New York in July 2018. She is now out of that job. imago/ZUMA Press

The organization confirmed the end of the collaboration to the Observer. After seven years, Princess Eugenie's patronage has come to an end. They thank her for her support of Anti-Slavery International and hope that she will continue to be involved in the fight against slavery.

During her time as Patron, Eugenie was praised for her work with leading figures in the fight against modern slavery, according to the organization. The princess has not yet issued a statement of her own. Piquant: Eugenie's name has already been removed from the homepage.

The timing is hardly surprising: Eugenie's father, the scandalous Prince Andrew, was arrested in connection with the Epstein affair and has since fallen out of favor.

Ex-Prince Andrew is being investigated at full speed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is under investigation for alleged misconduct in office. He is accused of passing on confidential documents relating to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (†66) during his time as British Trade Representative. Andrew rejects the allegations. No charges have been brought to date. He had already largely withdrawn from the public eye and has been living in seclusion on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk since the latest developments.

His daughters Eugenie and Beatrice have also made far fewer public appearances since then. Observers report that they have hardly been considered at official appointments recently. For Eugenie, the end of her patronage means a further break in an already difficult time.

