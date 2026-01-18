Princess Eugenie is struggling with her father's role in the Epstein case. Imago

Princess Eugenie is said to have finally broken away from her father Andrew. The ever new details in connection with the Epstein scandal were apparently no longer acceptable to her.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to media reports, Princess Eugenie has completely broken off contact with her father Andrew.

The final break is said to have become apparent around Christmas and was reinforced by Andrew's lack of apology to the Epstein victims.

While Eugenie clearly distances herself, her sister Beatrice continues to try to maintain cautious contact. Show more

The affair surrounding Andrew continues to spread - now apparently also within his own family. Now that King Charles III has already stripped his brother of all royal honors, Andrew's youngest daughter Eugenie is also turning her back on him, according to British media reports.

As the Mail on Sunday reports, the 35-year-old has cut off all contact with her father. Andrew's involvement in the Epstein scandal had strained the relationship for years until it finally came to a definitive break.

A source close to the couple told the newspaper: "There is no longer any communication at all." It had already become apparent around Christmas time that Eugenie wanted to avoid her father. She is now said to have ended all communication.

Andrew's attitude is said to have particularly outraged his daughter

One point in particular is said to have been decisive for Eugenie: her father's lack of understanding. The fact that the 65-year-old has still not publicly apologized to the victims was incomprehensible to her. According to insiders, she openly criticized this attitude.

The situation surrounding her mother Sarah Ferguson is apparently also causing additional tensions. She also came under fire in connection with Epstein and recently had to relinquish her title of Duchess.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie herself were also briefly the focus of public criticism. While Eugenie has now apparently made a clean break, her older sister Beatrice is taking a different approach. According to the report, she is trying to maintain contact with her father - but at the same time protect her own reputation within the royal family.

For Andrew himself, the estrangement from Eugenie is said to be particularly painful. Friends describe him as "deeply affected". The break with his daughter is seen as another low point for the former prince, who has already lost his public role, all military ranks, royal titles and patronages in recent years.