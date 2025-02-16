Queen Rania of Jordan announces the birth of Princess Iman's first child on Instagram. A series of pictures from the hospital show the new parents and overjoyed grandparents.

It is the second grandchild for the Jordanian royal couple.

In the Queen's Instagram post, the happy parents as well as King Abdullah II and his wife can be seen in hospital with the baby. Show more

Happy news from the Jordanian royal family: Princess Iman (28) and her husband Jameel Alexander Thermiotis have become parents for the first time. Queen Rania (54) announced the news in an Instagram post with a series of pictures from the hospital.

Underneath, the Queen wrote: "My dear Iman is now a mother." The family is "grateful" and "overjoyed". The now grandmother of two also announces the name: Amina is the name of the "newest blessing" of Jordan's royal family. "Congratulations Jameel and Iman - may God bless you and your little girl," said Queen Rania.

Second grandchild for the Jordanian royal couple

It was also Princess Iman's mother who announced the baby news at the end of January. She shared a photo of a sunset on Instagram in which the pregnant princess can be seen - or rather guessed at - with a clearly visible baby bump. Her face is in shadow. Underneath, Queen Rania added the words: "Two are a pair, three are a blessing."

This is the second grandchild for the royal couple, who have four children of their own. Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan (30) and Princess Rajwa (30) welcomed their first daughter back in August.

Family joy at the hospital

In Queen Rania's new Instagram post, baby Amina can be seen not only with mom and dad, but also with her grandparents: Alongside the proud parents, Rania and King Abdullah II (63) also pose with their granddaughter. The grandparents' joy at the new family member is clear to see.

While the king appears in a classic suit, his wife wears a dark blue two-piece suit reminiscent of surgical clothing. Papa Jameel is also dressed like this, indicating that the two of them were probably present at the birth of little Amina.

