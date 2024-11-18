There has been a break-in at Windsor Castle, where Prince William and Princess Kate have lived since 2022. Chris Jackson/Pool Getty/dpa

It's a nightmare: while Princess Kate and Prince William are sleeping, masked burglars gain access to Windsor Castle and steal from the royals.

British media now report that the incident took place on October 13.

The burglars took agricultural vehicles, a pick-up truck and a quad bike. Show more

British media report that Windsor Castle was burgled in October. Princess Kate, Prince William (42) and their three children George (10), Charlotte (8) and Louis (5) were asleep at the time.

Masked thieves gained access to the grounds of Windsor Castle on October 13 - shortly before midnight.

The royals and their three children live in Adelaide Cottage just five minutes away from the burglary site.

According to the British "Dailymail" newspaper, the royals were asleep at the time of the break-in. This was because they had various engagements and school visits on their agenda the next day.

Climbed over a six-metre-high fence

According to the police authorities, the masked men climbed over a six-metre-high fence surrounding the Windsor grounds.

The burglars allegedly used a stolen truck to break through a security gate. At Shaw Farm, which is located on the Windsor grounds, the thieves stole agricultural vehicles, a pick-up truck and a quad bike.

Windsor Castle is said to have been under surveillance for some time

A police spokeswoman told Hello magazine: "(....) They then fled in the direction of Old Windsor/Datchet. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing."

Prince William and Princess Kate have lived at Adelaide Cottage with their children since 2022. The broken gate is the closest exit to the royal residence.

The break-in took place after the security guards had been withdrawn from the public entrances to Windsor Castle. Security was guarding other parts of the grounds at the time.

A palace insider told the magazine that the burglars had been "watching Windsor Castle for some time".

King Charles (76) was in Scotland at the time, while Queen Camilla (77) was in India.

