Princess Kate publishes a personal video instead of an official portrait for her 44th birthday and talks about her cancer recovery.

In the clip, she emphasizes the healing power of nature, which gave her peace and confidence during this difficult time.

With the "Winter" video, she ends her "Mother Nature" series of seasons and deliberately breaks with a tradition of the British royal family. Show more

On her 44th birthday,Princess Kate makes her presence known in unusual tones. Instead of a new portrait, she shares a personal video on Instagram in which she talks about her recovery from cancer.

In it, the wife of heir to the throne William talks about how nature gave her strength during this difficult time - deliberately breaking with a long-standing birthday tradition.

The almost two-minute film entitled "Winter" is the conclusion of the "Mother Nature" series of seasons. Kate describes the project as a deeply personal reflection on how nature helped her heal during her illness.

Kate She talks about gratitude and inner peace

The "Winter" feature shows the princess on an early morning walk, usually filmed from behind or from a distance.

According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail", the footage was taken in Berkshire, near the family's home in Windsor. They are complemented by wintry landscape images from various regions of the UK - with frozen fields and rivers.

Kate's voice can only be heard off-screen, accompanied by restrained music.

She talks about gratitude and inner peace: nature helps to let go of fears, to make peace with one's own tears and to rediscover what it means to be alive.

