The British royal family is going through a tough year. Several family members fell ill with cancer. Now there is finally some good news: Princess Kate can be seen in public again on a regular basis.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a difficult time with a cancer diagnosis and months of chemotherapy, Princess Kate has been appearing in public again more often since late summer.

A friend of the royal family has now told the US magazine "People" that the 42-year-old is still not fully recovered.

"But there is light at the end of the tunnel," said the insider. Show more

Last year was an annus horribilis for the British royal family: cancer, family disputes and shitstorms on the internet.

Royal fans are therefore delighted to see that Princess Kate has been taking on more public duties again for some time now.

In late summer, the 42-year-old made a comeback after her cancer diagnosis and months of chemotherapy. In a video (see above), she was seen romping around in the countryside with her husband William and their three children.

Behind Kate lies a year full of fears

Princess Kate has had a year full of anxiety and tough battles - but her health seems to be slowly improving.

An unnamed friend of the royal family told US magazine "People" this week that although the princess is not yet fully recovered, there are clear signs of improvement.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," said the insider. He added: "Every time we see her, she looks better and better."

Last week, Princess Kate made another public appearance at the "Together At Christmas" Christmas concertin London - with Prince William and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis by her side.

Kate's return will not be straightforward

Kate revealed that she did not know what 2024 would hold in store for her. At the same time last year, she was focused on her work and her children and was looking forward to the holidays without any idea of what was to come.

Shortly afterwards, Princess Kate had to undergo abdominal surgery, after which doctors diagnosed cancer and subsequently recommended preventative chemotherapy.

Kate's path back into the public eye will not be straightforward, believes Robert Hardman. The author of "The Making of a King: Charles III and the Modern Monarchy" warns in "People" magazine that the public would expect the princess to make progress too quickly:

"We shouldn't assume that this chapter is over and everything will go back to normal, because that's not how cancer works."

