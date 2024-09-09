  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"My focus is to stay cancer free" Princess Kate has finished her chemotherapy

Andreas Fischer

9.9.2024

Princess Kate has completed her chemotherapy for cancer treatment. The 42-year-old announced in a touching post on Monday that she wants to focus on her full recovery with the help of her family.

09.09.2024, 18:00

10.09.2024, 08:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Britain's Princess Kate has finished her chemotherapy, the 42-year-old announced in an emotional video post.
  • "The past nine months have been incredibly hard for us as a family," Kate's video post read.
  • Prince William's wife is expected to return to a light schedule of appearances by the end of the year.
Show more

The 42-year-old also made her illness public in a video message in March. In recent months, the future Queen has rarely been seen.

She last appeared in public at the award ceremony of the Wimbledon tennis tournament in July. Recently, photos circulated of her attending a church service in Scotland with husband William. The couple have three children.

"The past nine months have been incredibly hard for us as a family," Kate's message read. "Life as you know it can change in a single moment and we have had to find a way to navigate through stormy waters and an unknown path."

Health update: Kate finishes chemotherapy
Health update: Kate finishes chemotherapy. The beaming faces of the popular family are good news for the palace.

The beaming faces of the popular family are good news for the palace.

Image: dpa

Health update: Kate finishes chemotherapy. Kate plans to return to official appointments in the coming months.

Kate plans to return to official appointments in the coming months.

Image: dpa

Health update: Kate finishes chemotherapy. Kate made her illness public in March.

Kate made her illness public in March.

Image: dpa

Health update: Kate finishes chemotherapy. In a video, the future Queen appeared relaxed.

In a video, the future Queen appeared relaxed.

Image: dpa

Health update: Kate finishes chemotherapy. Kate and William are considered the most popular members of the Royal Family.

Kate and William are considered the most popular members of the Royal Family.

Image: dpa

Health update: Kate finishes chemotherapy
Health update: Kate finishes chemotherapy. The beaming faces of the popular family are good news for the palace.

The beaming faces of the popular family are good news for the palace.

Image: dpa

Health update: Kate finishes chemotherapy. Kate plans to return to official appointments in the coming months.

Kate plans to return to official appointments in the coming months.

Image: dpa

Health update: Kate finishes chemotherapy. Kate made her illness public in March.

Kate made her illness public in March.

Image: dpa

Health update: Kate finishes chemotherapy. In a video, the future Queen appeared relaxed.

In a video, the future Queen appeared relaxed.

Image: dpa

Health update: Kate finishes chemotherapy. Kate and William are considered the most popular members of the Royal Family.

Kate and William are considered the most popular members of the Royal Family.

Image: dpa

"My focus now is to stay cancer free"

Kate emphasized that a "journey" with cancer is complex, scary and unpredictable. "With humility, it brings you face to face with your own weaknesses in a way you've never thought about before and with that comes a new perspective on everything."

William and she would have thought about simple but important things in life that seemed normal to many people.

"My focus now is to stay cancer free. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to live from day to day," Kate emphasized. Despite everything that has happened, she is entering this phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and gratitude for life. Kate assured all cancer patients of her support.

Kate's illness was not the only difficult news that the Royal Family had to cope with this year. Her father-in-law King Charles III (75) is also being treated for an undisclosed cancer. In the summer, Charles' sister Princess Anne (73) also had to spend several days in hospital because she was presumably hit on the head by a horse in an accident.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Return in prospect. Princess Kate to return to regular appearances this fall

Return in prospectPrincess Kate to return to regular appearances this fall

Second anniversary of her death. How the royals remember Queen Elizabeth II.

Second anniversary of her deathHow the royals remember Queen Elizabeth II.

Heir to the throne now wears a beard. Has court protocol been changed for Prince William?

Heir to the throne now wears a beardHas court protocol been changed for Prince William?