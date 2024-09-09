Princess Kate has completed her chemotherapy for cancer treatment. The 42-year-old announced in a touching post on Monday that she wants to focus on her full recovery with the help of her family.

"The past nine months have been incredibly hard for us as a family," Kate's video post read.

Prince William's wife is expected to return to a light schedule of appearances by the end of the year. Show more

The 42-year-old also made her illness public in a video message in March. In recent months, the future Queen has rarely been seen.

She last appeared in public at the award ceremony of the Wimbledon tennis tournament in July. Recently, photos circulated of her attending a church service in Scotland with husband William. The couple have three children.

"The past nine months have been incredibly hard for us as a family," Kate's message read. "Life as you know it can change in a single moment and we have had to find a way to navigate through stormy waters and an unknown path."

"My focus now is to stay cancer free"

Kate emphasized that a "journey" with cancer is complex, scary and unpredictable. "With humility, it brings you face to face with your own weaknesses in a way you've never thought about before and with that comes a new perspective on everything."

William and she would have thought about simple but important things in life that seemed normal to many people.

"My focus now is to stay cancer free. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to live from day to day," Kate emphasized. Despite everything that has happened, she is entering this phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and gratitude for life. Kate assured all cancer patients of her support.

Kate's illness was not the only difficult news that the Royal Family had to cope with this year. Her father-in-law King Charles III (75) is also being treated for an undisclosed cancer. In the summer, Charles' sister Princess Anne (73) also had to spend several days in hospital because she was presumably hit on the head by a horse in an accident.

