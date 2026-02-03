Prince William and wife Kate (file photo) AP

Kate Middleton has decided not to use a nanny for son George, despite her royal commitments. We find out the reasons behind this decision.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kate Middleton has decided to largely do without a nanny in her son George's everyday life.

Despite her busy schedule, the Princess of Wales wants to be present herself, especially in the mornings and after school.

Long-time nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo no longer lives in the household, but remains close to the family. Show more

Despite royal commitments, public appearances and health challenges, Kate Middleton has set one clear priority: her eldest son Prince George.

As reported by the magazine "Novella 2000", among others, Prince William's wife has decided to largely do without the support of a nanny in the everyday life of George, who is now twelve years old. Instead, she wants to accompany as many everyday moments as possible herself.

This is not a complete break with previous structures, but a conscious presence. Kate mainly wants to be there for her son at the beginning and end of the day - for example on the way to school or during sporting activities. A source close to the family emphasizes how important this reliability is for the boy: it is about George feeling "that his mother is there - regardless of schedules and protocol".

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo in a picture from 2014 KEYSTONE

The decision also affects Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been working for the family since 2014. Although the Spaniard no longer lives permanently in the royal household, she continues to spend time with the children. She was recently awarded the Royal Victorian Medal - a sign of the royal family's appreciation.

George should grow up as a normal child

For Kate, the focus is not on her son's title, but on his personal development. According to insiders, she attaches great importance to fixed routines, closeness and reliability. These everyday rituals are more important to her than formal royal routines.

The decision once again underlines the Princess of Wales' educational approach: George should not only grow up as the future heir to the throne, but also as a child who can rely on his parents. For Kate, it is clear that no nanny can take on this role for her.

His mother wants George to feel her presence in everyday moments, especially at the beginning and end of the school day.

According to the tabloid "Hello", Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has worked as a nanny since 2014, no longer lives with the royal family, but continues to spend time with Kate and William's children.