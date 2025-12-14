  1. Residential Customers
Handwritten message Princess Kate remembers cancer victims

dpa

14.12.2025 - 16:22

Kate visited a memorial for people who have died of cancer at the weekend. (Archive photo)
Bild: dpa

The British royals use their fame to draw attention to the work of cancer support organizations. Their own painful experiences with the disease play a key role in this.

DPA

14.12.2025, 16:22

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Princess Kate visited a memorial for people who have died of cancer at the weekend.
  • She placed a plaque in the ground that reads: "In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer."
  • King Charles has also drawn attention to a cancer prevention campaign.
Show more

Shortly after King Charles III's (77) update on his cancer, his daughter-in-law Princess Kate (43) made an empathetic gesture to remember her own cancer. The wife of the heir to the British throne Prince William (43) visited a memorial for people who have died of cancer at the weekend.

Blabbing inside the family. Prince William spoke openly with children about Kate's illness

The "Ever After Garden" in London's Chelsea district consists of 30,000 illuminated white artificial roses. Visitors can make a donation and light up a rose in memory of a loved one. The money goes to a charity that supports cancer patients.

Kate leaves a handwritten message

In a video posted on the heir to the throne's social media channels, Kate can be seen walking through the garden and chatting to volunteers. At the very end, there is a small plaque stuck in the ground, which reads: "In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer." The handwritten message is signed with a C for Catherine.

King Charles announced in a video message on Friday that his cancer treatment is working well and can be reduced in the new year. He was drawing attention to a campaign for cancer prevention. Kate, who made her illness public just weeks after her father-in-law in spring 2024, was able to complete her treatment some time ago.