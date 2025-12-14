Shortly after King Charles III's (77) update on his cancer, his daughter-in-law Princess Kate (43) made an empathetic gesture to remember her own cancer. The wife of the heir to the British throne Prince William (43) visited a memorial for people who have died of cancer at the weekend.
The "Ever After Garden" in London's Chelsea district consists of 30,000 illuminated white artificial roses. Visitors can make a donation and light up a rose in memory of a loved one. The money goes to a charity that supports cancer patients.
Kate leaves a handwritten message
In a video posted on the heir to the throne's social media channels, Kate can be seen walking through the garden and chatting to volunteers. At the very end, there is a small plaque stuck in the ground, which reads: "In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer." The handwritten message is signed with a C for Catherine.
King Charles announced in a video message on Friday that his cancer treatment is working well and can be reduced in the new year. He was drawing attention to a campaign for cancer prevention. Kate, who made her illness public just weeks after her father-in-law in spring 2024, was able to complete her treatment some time ago.