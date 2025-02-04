Princess Kate has posted a private photo for World Cancer Day - with an emotional message. Little Prince Louis took the snapshot of his mother standing in the woods with her arms outstretched.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Kate shared an Instagram photo for World Cancer Day with the message to focus not only on the disease, but also on life beyond it.

The picture, which shows Princess Kate in a forest, was taken by her son Prince Louis, which particularly delighted fans.

Three weeks ago, Kate announced on Instagram that she was "in remission" and continuing to focus on her recovery. Show more

Three weeks after announcing that Princess Kate, 43, had beaten cancer, the mother-of-three posted a photo on Instagram with an important message. It shows Princess Kate in a winter coat and with her arms outstretched in the middle of a forest. In the background, the sun shines through between the trees.

The 43-year-old uploaded the picture one day before World Cancer Day on February 4. Underneath, she added the words: "Don't forget to take care of what lies beyond the disease."

What's special: It's not just Princess Kate who seems to enjoy being a hobby photographer, Prince Louis (6) also seems to like having a camera in his hand. Because her new picture was taken by her son, as Princess Kate reveals under the photo.

"Well done Prince Louis!"

Princess Kate knows what she's talking about when she writes that you shouldn't just focus on the illness. In 2024, she largely withdrew from the public eye as she battled an unknown type of cancer. In September, the royal was able to finish chemotherapy and Princess Kate has been making public appearances again since then.

Her followers are delighted with Princess Kate's words on World Cancer Day. "Such a fabulous photo and message! So glad the Princess has been successfully treated. Her strength, resilience, grace, kindness and humility are so inspiring," writes one fan. And another praised little Louis: "Such a great photo! Well done, Prince Louis!"

In addition to Louis, Princess Kate and Prince William (42) are also parents to two other children, Prince George (11) and Princess Charlotte (9).

