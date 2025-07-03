Princess Kate on cancer: Recovery is a "rollercoaster ride" Recovering from cancer is a "rollercoaster ride", says Princess Kate. Image: dpa The British princess planted roses during a visit to hospital. Image: dpa Princess Kate on cancer: Recovery is a "rollercoaster ride" Recovering from cancer is a "rollercoaster ride", says Princess Kate. Image: dpa The British princess planted roses during a visit to hospital. Image: dpa

Two years ago, Princess Kate was treated for a cancer diagnosis. She has since returned to appearing at royal events - and speaks openly about her experiences.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Kate recently canceled her participation in the traditional Royal Ascot horse race at the last minute.

This worried fans of the 43-year-old, as the wife of heir to the throne William Kate had just undergone medical treatment for cancer.

Now Kate has spoken about the "life-changing" experience of cancer during a visit to a hospital. Show more

During a visit to a hospital in the county of Essex, Princess Kate spoke impressively about the "life-changing" experience of cancer.

According to the British news agency PA, the 43-year-old daughter-in-law of King Charles III said that the road to recovery was a "rollercoaster ride".

After such a diagnosis, you first have to find a "new normal", and that takes time, she said of her experiences. In such tough times, it is therefore all the more important to have a stable environment: "It is a life-changing experience for both the patient and the families."

During her visit, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William planted several roses named after her in the clinic's garden in the rainy weather.

Kate: "Not everything is okay after treatment"

More than a year ago, Princess Kate made it public that she had been diagnosed with cancer following an operation in her abdomen. She then underwent chemotherapy, which she has since completed. The palace did not disclose details of the diagnosis.

After her diagnosis, Kate temporarily withdrew from the public eye, but she is now making a lot of appearances again. In January, she announced that she was relieved to be in remission.

According to the Cancer Research UK organization, a complete remission would mean that no more signs of cancer can be detected after treatment.

After successful treatment, there is a phase in which everyone - including yourself - expects everything to be okay again. But that is "not the case at all", said Kate.

King Charles also made it public at the beginning of 2024 that he was being treated for cancer. It is not known what type of cancer it is.

More videos from the department