Kate is now blonde. KEYSTONE

First appointment after the summer break, new look: Princess Kate appeared in London with a significantly lightened, almost blonde mane - and sparked lively discussions on social networks.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a visit to the Natural History Museum, Kate showed off a much lighter "bronde" hair color

Outfit: brown blazer, dark trousers, white shirt - with unusually flat suede ballerinas

There is speculation online about a wig; according to People, Kate did not lose her hair during chemotherapy Show more

After the summer break, Princess Kate (43) is back on the royal stage with a new look. During a visit to the newly designed gardens of the Natural History Museum, of which she has been patron since 2013, she presented a significantly lightened, almost blonde hair color. Paparazzi pictures had already triggered speculation in August, but now official photos provide clear impressions.

Kate combined her lighter hair with a brown blazer, dark pants and a white shirt. Instead of high heels, she wore flat suede ballerinas - another departure from her usual look. In the British media, the new shade was described as "bronde" - a mix of blonde and brunette.

Discussion sparked online

A debate quickly erupted on social networks as to whether it could be a color change or a hairpiece/wig. Clues from previous reports: According to People, Kate did not lose any hair during her chemotherapy; a patient at the Royal Marsden Hospital had reported that the princess did not need a cold cap (cooling cap to prevent hair loss).

Whether her long-time stylist Richard Ward or court stylist Amanda Cook was behind the fresh shade remained unclear.

At the appointment in South Kensington, Kate and Prince William met children and young people who take part in the museum's learning programs, which aim to promote a closer connection with nature.