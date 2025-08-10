According to a new YouGov survey, Prince William is the UK's most popular royal - overtaking wife Kate in first place. The heir to the throne achieved 74 percent positive ratings. Kate follows close behind with 71 percent. In third place is Princess Anne with 70 percent approval, who has been highly regarded for her conscientious work for years.
King Charles comes in fourth with 59 percent. Opinions are divided when it comes to Queen Camilla: 43 percent view her positively, 44 percent negatively. However, this puts her ahead of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice - a result that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.
Monarchy remains popular overall
Harry and Meghan are at the bottom of the rankings. The Duke of Sussex achieved 28 percent, his wife only 20 percent. Prince Andrew comes last with just five percent approval and 87 percent negative ratings.
Despite these mixed individual results, the British monarchy remains popular overall: 62% rate the royal family positively and 58% are in favor of the institution. The survey was conducted between August 5 and 6, 2025.