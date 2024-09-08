Princess Kate is making a slow but steady return to public life in the UK. Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/dpa

The Princess of Wales will accompany the Royal Family for World War I Remembrance Day in November. This will mark her return to public life.

Her first step back to normality is expected on November 10 for Britain's Remembrance Day.

Despite planned appearances, her full return to public life is still uncertain, but her recovery is going well. Show more

Princess Catherine of Wales (42) has only made two public appearances since her cancer diagnosis at the beginning of this year. Her first appearance was at "Trooping the Color", the second was at the tennis tournament in Wimbledon - a tradition she did not want to miss out on.

As the Daily Mail reports, the princess's next few months are currently being planned. She spent a relaxing summer at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The first step back to normality in terms of public appearances will happen on November 10. This is the evening before the British Remembrance Day, on which the victims of the First World War are commemorated.

Brits miss Kate

However, these two planned appearances are no guarantee of a definitive public return for the Princess - but they are a big step in that direction.

Following her diagnosis, she said in a statement: "I'm doing well, I'm feeling better and better. I'm focusing on the things that will help me recover - body and mind." The video message has made waves not only in the UK, but all over the world.

The British people undoubtedly miss her: during her appearance at Wimbledon, she was greeted with a standing ovation as she made her way into the Royal Box. Kate was joined by her daughter Charlotte. The two royals also met several tennis players - including 21-year-old Emma Radacanu, who presented Kate with a bouquet of flowers.

Radacanu said afterwards that it was "great" to have Kate's support and to see her "so fit and happy".

The news of Kate's eventual return to public life comes after a positive report on the King's health: Charles III 's recovery is progressing "very well".

