Märtha Louise, Princess of Norway, and her husband Durek Verrett during the emotional interview with the Danish broadcaster TV2. Picture: Screenshof TV2

Märtha Louise, Princess of Norway, and her husband, the shaman Durek Verrett, gave an emotional interview to the Danish TV channel TV2 - under two strict conditions.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Märtha Louise and her husband Durek Verrett gave an interview to the Danish TV station TV2

Before the interview began, the couple made it clear that two topical issues could not be discussed.

The TV talk turned emotional when Ari Behn became the subject. The Norwegian princess's first husband took his own life at Christmas 2019. Show more

The two presenters of the Danish TV show "Abdel & Bøhm" pulled off a coup: They were able to welcome Märtha Louise, Princess of Norway, and her husband Durek Verrett for a TV interview.

At the beginning of the interview on TV2, the couple made it clear that two current topics were not to be discussed.

Among other things, the 54-year-old daughter of King Harald and his wife Sonja of Norway did not want to comment on the health situation of her sister-in-law, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, or on the upcoming court case against her eldest son Marius Borg Høiby.

Märtha Louise: "Christmas is a difficult time for us"

The conversation became particularly emotional when Ari Behn came up for discussion. The Norwegian writer was married to Märtha Louise from 2002 to 2016. The marriage produced three children.

On Christmas 2019, Behn took his own life at the age of 47. The artist had suffered from depression for years. For his children, but also for his ex-wife, the festive season has had a special meaning ever since.

"Christmas is always a difficult time for us. The children now say that the Advent calendar from 1 to 24 is the countdown to the day he died," said Märtha Louise, her voice choked with tears.

Verrett: "I am soul-sexual"

During the TV interview, Durek Verrett, who works as a shaman, also commented on the accusation that he had sexually abused a man during a session.

The two presenters Abdel Aziz Mahmoud and Nicklas Bøhm asked him directly: "Shaman Durek, have you raped anyone or have you ever been sexually assaulted?"

The 51-year-old vehemently denied the accusations, while his wife was visibly fighting back tears: "No, I've never raped anyone."

Later, Durek Verrett also spoke about his sexual preferences. "I am soul-sexual, some call it bisexual. I can't use a label here," said Verrett.

