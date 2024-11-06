Norway's Princess Märtha Louise marries shaman Durek Verrett at the end of August 2024. Shadows now lie over the couple's happiness in love. Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB scanpix/dpa

A former close friend of Durek Verrett publishes incriminating voicemails from Princess Märtha Louise's husband. The shaman allegedly admits to sexually assaulting his clients.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Durek Verrett, the husband of Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Verrett's former friend Eric Nies published incriminating voicemails from 2020 in which the shaman admits to overstepping boundaries with his clients.

In the recordings, the US shaman admits his misconduct, but at the same time blames the alleged victim. Show more

Durek Verrett (49), the husband of Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise (53), is the subject of serious allegations. The US-American shaman is said to have behaved inappropriately towards clients.

The Swede Joakim Boström recently went public. He told the Norwegian magazine "SE og HØR" that Verrett allegedly sexually harassed him during a therapy session.

Verrett's spokeswoman, Jenni Weinman, vehemently denied the allegations and emphasized that they were false.

Incriminating recordings have now emerged in which Märtha Louise's husband admits the allegations himself. In voice messages from 2020 , which are available to "SE og HØR", the shaman says: "It was a mistake, I know it was a mistake."

The confession was published by a former close friend of the shaman, Eric Nies (53), who contacted the Norwegian magazine.

Why is Nies now going public with it? "I want to protect people from what he is doing."

Durek Verrett: "I should never have licked his penis"

Nies and Verrett met in Malibu in 2012 and had a close relationship for a long time. After two people came to Nies and told him about unpleasant experiences with Verrett, he confronted his friend with the accusations.

The latter is said to have been outraged and threatened to sue him, but then admitted everything in voice messages. In the recordings, Verrett is said to have said: "I have no problem admitting that I crossed a line. I'm only human."

Although he admits what happened, he plays down the sexual allegations and blames an alleged victim. "He was the one who started it when he took out his penis in the session," "SE og HØR" quotes the shaman as saying. He continued: "I should never have licked his penis."

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

