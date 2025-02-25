Prince Maurits is the eldest son of Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and therefore a member of the royal family. He married Marilène in 1998. imago/PPE

The father of Princess Marilène of the Netherlands has died. He had been suffering from Alzheimer's for several years. King William-Alexander and Queen Máxima also sympathize with the death of the former Minister of State.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hans van den Broek, former Dutch Minister of State and father of Princess Marilène, passed away on February 22, 2025 at the age of 88.

The Dutch royal family paid tribute to him in an emotional Instagram post as a committed statesman with "a big social heart".

Princess Marilène had been married to Prince Maurits, Princess Margriet's eldest son, since 1998. Show more

The Dutch royal family mourns the loss of Hans van den Broek, who died on February 22, 2025 at the age of 88, as reported by Bunte.de. The father of Princess Marilène (55) was diagnosed with Alzheimer's a few years ago.

As a former Minister of State, he "served the public cause conscientiously and with love for many years", according to an emotional Instagram post from the royal family.

King Willem-Alexander (57) and Queen Máxima (53) as well as former Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (87) remember the beloved family member under a picture of Hans van den Broek. He was a man "with a big social heart" who "knew how to connect people".

Prince Maurits and Princess Marilène have three children

Princess Marilène is the wife of Prince Maurits (56), the eldest son of Princess Margriet of the Netherlands (82) and Pieter van Vollenhoven (85). When Willem-Alexander took over as King in 2013, Prince Maurits lost his place in the line of succession.

The 56-year-old and Marilène van den Broek tied the knot in 1998. The couple are parents to three children.

