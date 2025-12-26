In a TV interview, Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon commented together for the first time on the upcoming trial of Marius Borg Høiby, Mette-Marit's eldest son from a previous relationship. The situation is difficult to bear. (archive picture) Jens Kalaene/dpa

In a new TV documentary, Crown Princess Mette-Marit comments for the first time on the serious allegations against her son Marius - and finds clear words in the face of public criticism.

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, will stand trial from February 2026 on 32 charges - including multiple allegations of rape.

In a new Norwegian TV documentary, Mette-Marit speaks publicly for the first time and emphasizes how stressful the situation is, but defends the family's actions and rejects criticism of the way the allegations have been handled.

The family had sought professional help and decided not to make a more comprehensive statement until the court proceedings had been concluded. A verdict is expected at the end of March 2026. Show more

The trial against Marius Borg Høiby (28), the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, will begin in around a month.

From February 3, 2026, he will have to stand trial on a total of 32 charges - including multiple allegations of rape. He is presumed innocent until sentenced by the court.

Princess Mette-Marit and her family have said they have "sought professional help". In the TV documentary "The Year with the Royal Family" by Norwegian broadcaster NRK, the Crown Princess spoke for the first time in detail about the serious allegations. At the side of her husband, Crown Prince Haakon (52), she talks about how stressful the situation is for her as a mother - and why she has not yet spoken publicly about it.

Princess Mette-Marit finds surprisingly clear words in the documentary. She is particularly hurt by the public criticism of the family's handling of the allegations against her son. "What annoys me the most is the criticism of our handling of the situation as parents," says the Crown Princess. The accusation that the situation was not taken seriously is difficult for her to understand.

Mette-Marit clearly refutes this. The seriousness of the situation was well recognized and acted accordingly. Together, the family did their best and sought professional help.

The serious accusations against their own child are almost impossible for parents to cope with. This is inevitably accompanied by a lot of self-doubt and self-reproach, explains the Crown Princess. At the same time, she emphasizes: "I find it difficult to be held responsible for things I didn't do."

The verdict in the Høiby case will probably be handed down at the end of March 2026

The allegations against Marius Borg Høiby have been pending for around a year. These include suspected rape as well as allegations of assault and domestic violence. Mette-Marit justifies the fact that she is only now speaking out publicly with the ongoing proceedings. The family had always been of the opinion that the case had to be clarified in court.

Once the trial is over, they want to comment in more detail. The trial is expected to last around seven weeks, with a verdict expected at the end of March 2026.

