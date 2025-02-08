Princess Sofia has given birth to her fourth child. The fourth pregnancy was a surprise. dpa

A royal baby has seen the light of day in Sweden: Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are delighted with the birth of their fourth child. This time it's a girl.

Princess Sofia of Sweden has given birth to her fourth child, a daughter, the Swedish court has announced.

Prince Carl Philip was present at the birth at Danderyds Hospital and said the three older brothers were looking forward to welcoming their little sister.

The newborn girl is the ninth grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, her name has not yet been announced. Show more

Princess Sofia (40) of Sweden has given birth to a daughter. This was announced by the Swedish court.

Prince Carl Philip (45) attended the birth of his and Sofia's fourth child at Danderyds Hospital. "We are happy to welcome our newborn daughter. The big brothers are now looking forward to meeting their new little sister," said Carl Philip, according to the statement.

The Swedish princely couple already have three sons: Alexander (8), Gabriel (7) and Julian (3). In December, Sofia said in an interview with "Vogue Scandinavia" that her fourth pregnancy was a surprise.

However, she was happy about the "bonus" that was on the way, said the sister-in-law of Crown Princess Victoria.

According to the royal family, the baby girl is 49 centimetres long and weighs 3,645 grams. She is the ninth grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf (78) and Queen Silvia (81). The royal couple have not yet revealed the baby's name.

