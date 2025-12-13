As part of her military officer training, Princess Victoria of Sweden flew in the Jas 39 Gripen fighter jet. The Swedish royal was praised by the chief of operations.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden completed a training flight in the Jas 39 Gripen fighter aircraft as part of her officer training.

The 48-year-old showed her commitment to the air force in Luleå and received praise from the head of operations for her concentration and interest in tactics.

Her military training is part of her preparation for the role of head of state and includes assignments in the navy, air force and army. Show more

While Princess Sofia has been criticized for her meetings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Crown Princess Victoria presents herself as a tough royal.

The Swedish royal family has published new pictures and videos of the 48-year-old. They show the mother of two in her officer training with the Swedish military. Her current mission: to get to grips with strategic and practical work with the air force.

During her stay with the Norrbotten Air Flotilla in Luleå, the Crown Princess climbed aboard the Jas 39 Gripen fighter herself.

Commander praises the Swedish princess's efforts

The Swedish Armed Forces have described Victoria of Sweden's deployment in more detail on their website: "After training in leadership, planning and execution of air operations in the Air Force, the Crown Princess met the fighter division and took part in a training flight."

A group of four fought aerial battles and defended two bridges against two enemy aircraft.

The 48-year-old flew together with the division commander.

Johan Lörelius, head of the fighter school, had words of praise for Victoria of Sweden's mission: "The Crown Princess was very focused and impressed by the tactics, cooperation and capabilities of the fighter aircraft."

Military training is part of her Royal education

Crown Princess Victoria (48), eldest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, is preparing intensively for her future role as head of state. In 2024 and 2025, she completed officer training at the Swedish Defense College with a focus on naval tactics and was promoted to second lieutenant at sea in the spring. After the air force, she will now continue her training with the army, which she is expected to complete in 2026.

Military training is a tradition in the royal families

Princess Elisabeth, heir to the Belgian throne, completed her training at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels. Spain's Crown Princess Leonor has been undergoing three years of military training with all three branches of the armed forces since 2023. Prince William served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy and later served as a rescue pilot.

Prince Harry served in the British Army for ten years, including in Afghanistan - including as an Apache combat helicopter pilot.

More videos from the department