Ex-Prince Andrew continues to be caught in the crossfire over the Epstein scandal. But more recent revelations also concern his daughters: Beatrice and Eugenie are named hundreds of times in the files. They are not accused of any legal wrongdoing - but public pressure is nevertheless mounting.

No time? blue News summarizes for you New publications of the "Epstein Files" mention Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie hundreds of times, but without providing any evidence of legal misconduct.

Particularly controversial are emails between Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein as well as new allegations against ex-Prince Andrew, who is under investigation in the UK for possible misconduct in office.

Despite distancing within the family and support for the investigation from King Charles, the damage to the image of the royals concerned remains considerable. Show more

New publications by the US Department of Justice in the Jeffrey Epstein case bring fresh explosiveness for the British royal family. Princess Beatrice (37) and Princess Eugenie (35) are mentioned hundreds of times in the so-called "Epstein Files".

Although there is no evidence of any legal misconduct on the part of the two royals, the mentions are causing renewed public debate. Documents show that Ferguson visited him in Miami in 2009 after his release from prison - together with their then 20 and 19-year-old daughters. Epstein is also said to have paid for the flights.

The emails between Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein are particularly controversial. In them, the Duchess is remarkably cordial towards her long-time acquaintance - even after his prison sentence. One message in particular caused irritation, in which she wrote vulgarly about her daughter Eugenie's love life and mentioned her return from a "shagging weekend".

However, Prince Andrew remains at the center of the criticism. He is now under investigation in the UK for possible malpractice during his time as trade commissioner. Andrew denies any wrongdoing. King Charles had already stripped him of his title and honors in the autumn and has now signaled his support for the investigation.

Princesses not to blame - damage to image there

According to media reports, Princess Eugenie has completely broken off contact with her father Andrew. The final break is said to have become apparent around Christmas and was reinforced by Andrew's lack of apology to the Epstein victims.

While Eugenie clearly distances herself, her sister Beatrice continues to try to maintain cautious contact. Despite the reticence of the two young royals in the Epstein case, the damage to their image is extensive and probably irreparable.

King Charles helps investigators - and turns his back on Andrew

In another surprising development, Buckingham Palace said last week that King Charles was "prepared to assist" should the British authorities press ahead with their investigation into Mountbatten-Windsor's alleged leaking of sensitive information during his time as UK Trade Representative in 2010.

Russell Myers, royal expert and long-time royal correspondent for the British newspaper "The Mirror", described this step as a "watershed moment".

"Not only has Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor been completely banished from the royal family, but the King and Prince William understand the public revulsion at these persistent and damning allegations," Myers summarized.

The royal expert added: "It also shows that Andrew is no longer protected by the institution. The overriding feeling is that he should do the right thing and speak to the investigators looking into Jeffrey Epstein's crimes - if he has the information."

