Kim Kardashian is attacked and robbed in her luxury residence in Paris in 2016. In court, many of the elderly defendants proclaim their innocence. There are eight convictions and two acquittals.

Nine years after the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris, a court has convicted eight of the accused perpetrators and acquitted two. Seven of those convicted received prison sentences of between three and eight years, some or all of which were suspended. A fine was imposed on a further participant in Paris in the evening. The charges against the accused nine men and one woman ranged from armed robbery to unauthorized possession of weapons, deprivation of liberty and forgery of documents.

Kardashian was robbed at night in her luxury residence in the French capital in October 2016 - the perpetrators bound and gagged her and stole jewelry worth nine million euros.

The defendants, whose average age was around 60, were described by the French press as "grandpa gangsters". Many of them had already spent years behind bars. The sentences were not particularly harsh and took into account the age and, in some cases, illnesses of the defendants, said the presiding judge.

The loot, worth millions, has still not been found. Investigators assume that the criminals turned it into money in Antwerp.