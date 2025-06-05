  1. Residential Customers
Insight into family life Private clip shows Duchess Meghan twerking shortly before giving birth - Harry also joined in

Carlotta Henggeler

5.6.2025

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have wished Princess Lilibet a happy birthday with a funny video from the hospital. The clip shows the couple twerking shortly before the birth.

05.06.2025, 19:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Meghan and Harry congratulate daughter Lilibet on her 4th birthday with a humorous video from the hospital.
  • The clip shows the couple twerking in the hospital room shortly before Lilibet's birth.
  • The video provides a rare glimpse into the royals' otherwise very private family life.
Show more

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry wished their daughter Princess Lilibet a happy 4th birthday on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with a special video.

The royal couple posted a funny clip showing Meghan and Harry twerking - in the hospital room before Lilibet's birth.

The two provide a rare glimpse into their private lives. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry rarely publish photos of their family.

