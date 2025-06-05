Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have wished Princess Lilibet a happy birthday with a funny video from the hospital. The clip shows the couple twerking shortly before the birth.
- Meghan and Harry congratulate daughter Lilibet on her 4th birthday with a humorous video from the hospital.
- The clip shows the couple twerking in the hospital room shortly before Lilibet's birth.
- The video provides a rare glimpse into the royals' otherwise very private family life.
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry wished their daughter Princess Lilibet a happy 4th birthday on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with a special video.
The royal couple posted a funny clip showing Meghan and Harry twerking - in the hospital room before Lilibet's birth.
The two provide a rare glimpse into their private lives. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry rarely publish photos of their family.
