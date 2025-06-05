Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have wished Princess Lilibet a happy birthday with a funny video from the hospital. The clip shows the couple twerking shortly before the birth.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meghan and Harry congratulate daughter Lilibet on her 4th birthday with a humorous video from the hospital.

The clip shows the couple twerking in the hospital room shortly before Lilibet's birth.

The video provides a rare glimpse into the royals' otherwise very private family life. Show more

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry wished their daughter Princess Lilibet a happy 4th birthday on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with a special video.

The royal couple posted a funny clip showing Meghan and Harry twerking - in the hospital room before Lilibet's birth.

The two provide a rare glimpse into their private lives. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry rarely publish photos of their family.

