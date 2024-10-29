"Maloney" is also coming to the cinema Marcus Signer as Philip Maloney, Stefan Kurt as a policeman. Image: SRF/Pascal Mora Edgy detective with a good nose: Marcus Signer as Maloney. Image: SRF/Pascal Mora Scene from "Maloney": The SRF series is also coming to the cinema in 2024. It can then be seen on TV at the beginning of 2025. Image: SRF/Pascal Mora "Maloney" is also coming to the cinema Marcus Signer as Philip Maloney, Stefan Kurt as a policeman. Image: SRF/Pascal Mora Edgy detective with a good nose: Marcus Signer as Maloney. Image: SRF/Pascal Mora Scene from "Maloney": The SRF series is also coming to the cinema in 2024. It can then be seen on TV at the beginning of 2025. Image: SRF/Pascal Mora

Cult detective Philip Maloney is set to become a series star in the cinema: the first episodes of the new SRF series will be released on the big screen before they are broadcast on TV.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new SRF series "Maloney" will premiere in cinemas on November 28, 2024 and on television from January 2025.

Lead actor Marcus Signer embodies the detective Philip Maloney as a headstrong and rough character.

The popular radio drama "Philip Maloney" makes the leap from radio to Swiss cinemas and television: Even before the first three episodes of the crime comedy are broadcast on SRF in January 2025, they will be shown exclusively in cinemas in German-speaking Switzerland from November 28, 2024.

"Our anticipation for 'Maloney' on TV and streaming is huge. With the cinema broadcast, we want to share this excitement with the audience in advance and offer them a special Advent surprise," explains Baptiste Planche, Head of Fiction at SRF. "We hope to be able to support Swiss cinemas in this way, as we did with 'Tschugger'."

The cinema premiere underlines SRF's commitment to the Swiss market and local film culture by giving a classic radio hit a completely new stage.

Maloney is played by Marcus Signer

Philip Maloney, the legendary private detective, returns to the screens - this time played by Marcus Signer, who has already won awards for his roles in SRF productions such as "Wilder" and "Der Goalie bin ig". At his side is Stefan Kurt, known from "Die goldenen Jahre" and "Frieden", who plays Maloney's opponent, the policeman.

The supporting roles are also prominently cast: Bettina Stucky and Gilles Tschudi slip into the roles of a shady lawyer couple, Martin Vischer plays the boss of a cheese factory, and Elisa Plüss appears as sleepwalker Emilia Dobek. The series is directed by Michael Schaerer, who was previously in charge of "Tatort - Von Affen und Menschen" and "Frieden".

The series "Maloney" is based on Roger Graf's more than 400 radio cases and has been adapted into a TV format.

The series is being produced by Zurich-based production company C-Films under the direction of Martin Joss and Peter Reichenbach, who have already enjoyed success with productions such as "Platzspitzbaby", "Zwingli" and "Wilder".

