Kylie Jenner is spotted in Saint-Tropez with a Hermès bag on her head. She is drinking a cocktail. The drinking game of the super-rich.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kylie Jenner was photographed drinking cocktails in Saint-Tropez with a Hermès bag on her head.

The picture was taken by Carmen Geiss and went viral on social media.

In her Instagram story, Jenner showed a drinking game in which she and her companions balance the luxury bag while drinking shots. Show more

Summer, sun and fun. Kylie and Kendall Jenner are currently on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France. They were spotted there in the posh restaurant Loulou.

A photo of Kylie Jenner was taken, which is now going viral. She is wearing a Hermès bag on her head and drinking a cocktail.

Behind the snapshot is none other than Carmen Geiss herself. She posted the picture on Instagram and wrote: "My goodness, what an awesome handbag. Who can tell me what kind of handbag this is?"

The 27-year-old's handbag is a limited edition Hermès Kelly Doll Bag. The bag costs between 30,000 and 70,000 francs, depending on the color.

Kylie has posted more videos on her Instagram story. They show her friends and sister Kendall balancing the bag on their heads and drinking a shot at the same time. A drinking game for the super-rich, so to speak.

