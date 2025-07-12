Behind the snapshot is none other than Carmen Geiss herself. She posted the picture on Instagram and wrote: "My goodness, what an awesome handbag. Who can tell me what kind of handbag this is?"
The 27-year-old's handbag is a limited edition Hermès Kelly Doll Bag. The bag costs between 30,000 and 70,000 francs, depending on the color.
Kylie has posted more videos on her Instagram story. They show her friends and sister Kendall balancing the bag on their heads and drinking a shot at the same time. A drinking game for the super-rich, so to speak.