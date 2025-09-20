Crocodiles, snakes, lizards: there is no room for fear in Erich Hausammann's home. But plenty for animals that others fear. What we saw during our visit to the Zurich venomous animal specialist is something you won't forget in a hurry.

Erich Hausammann shares his home with around 60 reptiles and amphibians, some of which are poisonous.

Crocodiles and poisonous snakes are part of his everyday life.

He has been a poisonous animal expert with the Zurich cantonal police for 30 years.

He is requested internationally as an expert for reptile facilities.

His tip when animals are found: Keep calm and call the police. Show more

Crocodiles in your own home? For Erich Hausammann, this is everyday life. The poisonous animal and reptile expert from the Zurich cantonal police has literally built his life around his animal housemates - in the truest sense of the word. He has extended his home to provide a home for his 60 or so reptiles and amphibians.

On our first tour, we realized that this is not just for decoration: before the cameras were even rolling, we flinched in shock - there was a sudden, violent rumble above us. It was not our imagination. It was his crocodile, which had just comfortably positioned itself one floor up. Welcome to Erich!

A love that started early - with a bite

He was allowed to hold his first snake at the age of ten. And at the age of 18, his first venomous snake moved in with him - not a harmless roommate, but the start of a passion for Erich.

What began as a hobby quickly became a vocation. Today, decades later, Hausammann is not only the poisonous animal expert for the Zurich cantonal police, but also an internationally sought-after expert for crocodile facilities.

He also spent five years in Africa, where he worked with highly venomous snakes for the industry.

30 years of special assignments in Zurich

He has now been working for the Zurich cantonal police for 30 years. His specialty: anything that creeps, crawls, stings or bites. And he does this quite often: he carries out around 100 missions a year in the canton of Zurich alone - mostly when someone discovers an "unusual animal".

Many people then reach for the phone first and dial the number of the zoo or the fire department - although the police are responsible in such cases. And thus: Erich Hausammann.

Lizard on the table, snakes on the living room floor

We visited him at home. And if you think you see a few terrariums in the cellar, you're completely wrong. The animals are part of everyday life.

During the preliminary talk, for example, a crustacean lizard moved across the table as a matter of course - no problem for Erich: he answered our questions calmly and with concentration, while keeping an eye on the lizard at the same time.

And as if that wasn't impressive enough, there's another highlight in the living room: a terrarium sunk into the floor in the middle of the room. If you walk through the living room, you walk directly over snakes. Separated by a thick pane of glass, you can admire the animals.

Climate change brings new dangers

But animal life also has its pitfalls. Hausammann warns that climate change and global trade are causing more and more exotic species to appear in Switzerland. "Species that couldn't survive here in the past are now finding suitable conditions," he says. This could lead to more encounters with foreign - and sometimes dangerous - animals.

Erich Hausammann's home is a real paradise for animals that hardly anyone else wants. You can find the video of the visit above.

