Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet as Rose Dewitt Bukater in "Titanic" 1997. KEYSTONE

"Rumors spread like wildfire": in his posthumously published memoirs, producer legend Jon Landau describes how "Titanic" almost went down in cinema history as a mega-flop.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his memoirs, producer Jon Landau describes how "Titanic" suffered from massive flop rumors and studio panic during post-production.

Production costs exploded to around 200 million dollars and the film was compared to famous failures such as "Waterworld".

Only after a positive test screening did the skepticism disappear - "Titanic" became a blockbuster and won eleven Oscars. Show more

Eleven Oscars, 1.8 billion US dollars in box office takings worldwide: "Titanic" is the big blockbuster of the 1990s. The iceberg drama, which turned Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio into superstars, was released in 1997 and was the most successful film of all time for twelve years.

Director James Cameron's ambitious project was suspected of going down in film history as one of the biggest flops of all time. In his posthumously published memoirs, "Titanic" producer Jon Landau, who died in 2024, reveals just how panicked the mood in Hollywood was before the film's release.

The portal "The Hollywood Reporter" has now published an exclusive advance excerpt from the book "The Bigger Picture", which will be published on November 4.

Producer Jon Landau (left) and director James Cameron worked together on "Titanic" and other hit films such as "Avatar". Getty Images/Michael Caulfield

In it, Landau describes the agonizing time after the end of filming. "We spent many months in post-production. Entire storylines and scenes that we had shot with great care were dropped when the movie was put together," writes the producer. "Meanwhile, the press kept up the pressure. Reporters invaded and ingratiated themselves in search of sensational news. Rumors spread like wildfire."

Jon Landau: "None of it was true, but rumors develop a life of their own"

Production costs were originally estimated at 150 million US dollars. In the end, the film cost the production companies involved, Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox, around 200 million US dollars - an astronomical sum for the time. The skepticism was correspondingly high, as Landau writes: "They compared 'Titanic', whose theatrical release was still months away, with 'Ishtar', 'Waterworld' and 'Cleopatra', the most notorious flops in Hollywood history." However, they wanted to achieve great things and risked everything to do so: "their reputation, their career, their livelihood".

The increasingly panicked film studios insinuated that the film was too long and that the effects wouldn't work. "They said the acting was weak. None of this was true, but rumors develop a life of their own," Landau recalls. There was a danger that perception would become reality: "You end up chasing phantoms, which can be fatal."

But then he met Fox boss Rupert Murdoch "in the darkest days of post-production in the hallway of the studio". During the subsequent conversation, the media tycoon calmly commented on the flop predictions: "I'll wait until I've seen the movie, then I'll let you know." After a screening in front of a test audience, the doubts were dispelled. The rest is cinema history.

