Prosecution demands over seven years in prison for Marius Borg Høiby The son of the Norwegian crown princess must stand trial for a long series of criminal offenses. (archive picture) Image: dpa Public prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø wants to see Marius Borg Høiby behind bars. (archive picture) Image: dpa This court in Oslo is hearing the charges against Mette-Marit's son. (archive picture) Image: dpa She stands by her son (m) despite the accusations: Crown Princess Mette-Marit (l). (archive picture) Image: dpa Prosecution demands over seven years in prison for Marius Borg Høiby The son of the Norwegian crown princess must stand trial for a long series of criminal offenses. (archive picture) Image: dpa Public prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø wants to see Marius Borg Høiby behind bars. (archive picture) Image: dpa This court in Oslo is hearing the charges against Mette-Marit's son. (archive picture) Image: dpa She stands by her son (m) despite the accusations: Crown Princess Mette-Marit (l). (archive picture) Image: dpa

Showdown in the Høiby trial: the prosecution is demanding a long prison sentence for the son of the Norwegian crown princess. Four allegations of rape are on the table. But the verdict is a long time coming.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In the trial against Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the public prosecutor's office in Oslo is demanding seven years and seven months in prison.

Among other things, the 29-year-old is accused of four rapes under Norwegian law.

In his plea, public prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø gave the alleged victims more credibility than Høiby.

During the six-week trial, Høiby had frequently stated that he could not remember exactly what had happened. Show more

In the trial against the eldest son of the Norwegian crown princess, the public prosecutor's office in Oslo demanded seven years and seven months in prison for Marius Borg Høiby.

The time that Høiby has already spent in custody is to be deducted from the prison sentence. According to the public prosecutor's office, this amounts to 63 days so far. In addition, the prosecution demanded a two-year ban on contact with an ex-girlfriend at the end of its plea on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø demanded that Mette-Marit's son be convicted on 39 of the 40 charges. Høiby should only be acquitted for one violation of a no-contact order. In this case, he is said to have inadvertently called his ex-girlfriend despite the ban.

Rape, violence, speeding: 40 charges

Mette-Marit's son has been charged with four counts of rape under Norwegian law. In three cases, he is alleged to have touched women in the genital area.

In one case, penetration with the penis is alleged to have occurred. "Rape can leave deep scars and destroy lives," said the public prosecutor according to the newspaper "Verdens Gang". The women are said to have been asleep or blacked out during the alleged acts.

Høiby is said to have filmed them. Photo and video recordings on the Norwegian's cell phones therefore played an important role in the trial. The accused is said to have had voluntary sex with three of the women for a longer period of time before the alleged offences - this should have a mitigating effect on the sentence, said public prosecutor Henriksbø.

The 29-year-old must also answer for numerous cases of domestic violence against two ex-girlfriends. An incident in the apartment of one of them had started the investigation against the Norwegian "bonus prince". There, Høiby is said to have strangled his then girlfriend, dubbed the "Frogner woman" by the Norwegian media after the Oslo district, ripped a chandelier from the wall and stomped on it, as well as throwing a knife into the wall.

According to the indictment, their relationship was characterized by Høiby's "aggression problem": the Norwegian lost his temper, was jealous and became violent, especially when intoxicated. During the trial, his ex-girlfriend compared him in these situations to the "Hulk" - a cartoon character who turns into an uncontrollable creature when angry.

During the investigation, the two resumed contact and saw or spoke to each other almost daily before the trial began. This is one of the reasons why Høiby is said to have regularly broken a contact ban imposed on him. Half of the 40 charges relate to the "Frogner woman".

Accusation: women are more credible than Høiby

In addition to the sexual and violent acts, the son of the Crown Princess and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon is accused of a number of less serious offenses. For example, he is alleged to have driven too fast and given the police the finger. He is said to have transported at least 3.5 kilos of marijuana for a dealer. While he admits to some of the offenses, Høiby denies the rapes, among other things.

In his plea, prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø had given the alleged victims more credibility than Høiby. During the six-week trial, Høiby had frequently stated that he could not remember exactly what had happened.

The accused had not only shown a lack of respect for norms and rules, but also that he applied different standards to himself and others in relationships, Henriksbø said this week according to the Norwegian newspaper "Verdens Gang".

While the son of the Norwegian crown princess described himself last Friday as a "monster" in public perception and the "hate object of the whole of Norway", the public prosecutor made it clear in his plea that Høiby was a human being like everyone else and should not be punished for who he was, but for what he had done.

Høiby blames media for difficult childhood

Over the past few weeks, Mette-Marit's son had repeatedly spoken about how much it had burdened him since his early childhood to be in the public eye involuntarily. Høiby was still a toddler when his mother married the Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon. On several occasions, Høiby bitterly accused the press of persecuting and exposing him, while he defended his mother and stepfather Haakon.

The 29-year-old had to endure the trial without his family: The crown prince and princess as well as Høiby's half-siblings, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, stayed away from the trial.

The allegations against the "bonus prince" are not the only scandal currently plaguing the Norwegian royal family. Mette-Marit has been facing harsh criticism for weeks for her close friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In addition, her health has deteriorated once again, as the Norwegian court announced on Tuesday. The crown princess suffers from a rare form of the chronic disease pulmonary fibrosis and will need a new lung in the near future. The 52-year-old has not appeared in public since the end of January.

The situation for the royals is unlikely to ease in the foreseeable future: The Norwegians are still waiting for their crown princess to explain herself in detail about her contact with Epstein. And the verdict against Marius Borg Høiby is expected in a few months' time. It will then become clear whether the court will comply with the prosecution's wishes and put him behind bars for a long time.

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