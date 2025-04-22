A planned private tunnel to Wolfgang Porsche's villa in the center of Salzburg is causing a stir in the Austrian city. Picture: Keystone

Porsche Supervisory Board Chairman Wolfgang Porsche wants an underground access road to his villa in Salzburg. This would require a 500-meter-long tunnel to be dug. Resistance is mounting in the city of Mozart.

The 81-year-old Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche Automobil Holding owns a property on the Kapuzinerberg where Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's sister Nannerl once gave piano lessons.

Around 100 years ago, the famous author Stefan Zweig ("Schachnovelle") lived there. The above-ground access road is narrow and impractical.

Wolfgang Porsche paid the city 40,000 euros

According to the city, Wolfgang Porsche paid the city 40,000 euros to build the tunnel on public land. Although an expert report commissioned by the city government has classified this as appropriate, tunnel opponents such as Tobi Rosswog believe that the sum is far too low in relation to Porsche's wealth.

"And Porsche said it would be a hole" is written on the banner that demonstrators hoisted on Salzburg's Kapuzinerberg these days. Image: DPA

Rosswog invited people to the "Salzburg Porsche Tunnel Festival" this week. Flyers were also distributed and a public discussion held as part of this campaign.

According to the police, the number of protest participants was rather small. Wolfgang Porsche did not respond to questions from the German Press Agency for the time being.

Extra treatment for the super-rich?

Critics of his plan also include the Green Party and the Communist Party, which has a deputy mayor in Salzburg. "We reject special treatment for the super-rich," said Ingeborg Haller from the Green Party. In her view, the tunnel deal was not transparent.

The last word on the matter has not yet been spoken. The Salzburg City Council is expected to decide in mid-May whether the land use plan will be changed in favor of the Porsche Tunnel. A small protest action against the Salzburg tunnel has also been announced for this Thursday in the Porsche city of Stuttgart.

