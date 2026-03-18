The story of Punch the monkey went around the world - rejected by his fellow monkeys, he clung to a stuffed animal in Tokyo Zoo. Now the happy ending at last: Punch has found a playmate.

Anaëlle Hebang

The little Japanese macaque Punch is once again a source of emotion - this time with a surprisingly beautiful twist: After a time of loneliness, his life at Tokyo Zoo finally seems to be changing.

His first encounters with another young animal reveal that he is no longer alone: Punch is no longer alone - and suddenly seems changed.

From cuddly toy to real closeness

Not long ago, he was clinging to a cuddly monkey that was supposed to provide him with closeness. His story went around the world.

What has happened now gives hope - but the whole development and the touching scenes are best seen directly in the video.

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