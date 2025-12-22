Confusion at the finale of "Bauer, single, sucht" Confusion reigns at the big final party of "Bauer, single, sucht". Farmer Sämi and his lady-in-waiting did not become a couple. Image: CH Media Jasmin has recently started a new relationship. Did it start during her week on the farm with farmer Sämi? There is confusion. Image: CH Media Sämi is surprised by Jasmin's relationship announcement. But there's a happy ending for him too: Sämi is also newly in love. Image: CH Media Brigitte comes to the graduation party alone, goat farmer Peter. It didn't work out between them. Image: CH Media At farmer Jonny's place in Thurgau, various women tried to light the fire of love. Four candidates failed. Image: CH Media The love spark between Jolanda and Samuel also failed to ignite. But there was a spark between Barbara and Gérard. Image: CH Media Sybille and Hansjürg also became a couple. Image: CH Media They are the most cultivated couple of the season: horse farmer Gabi and her Röbi. She learned the ABCs of kissing with him. Image: CH Media Gabi learned the ABCs of kissing with Röbi. Image: CH Media Confusion at the finale of "Bauer, single, sucht" Confusion reigns at the big final party of "Bauer, single, sucht". Farmer Sämi and his lady-in-waiting did not become a couple. Image: CH Media Jasmin has recently started a new relationship. Did it start during her week on the farm with farmer Sämi? There is confusion. Image: CH Media Sämi is surprised by Jasmin's relationship announcement. But there's a happy ending for him too: Sämi is also newly in love. Image: CH Media Brigitte comes to the graduation party alone, goat farmer Peter. It didn't work out between them. Image: CH Media At farmer Jonny's place in Thurgau, various women tried to light the fire of love. Four candidates failed. Image: CH Media The love spark between Jolanda and Samuel also failed to ignite. But there was a spark between Barbara and Gérard. Image: CH Media Sybille and Hansjürg also became a couple. Image: CH Media They are the most cultivated couple of the season: horse farmer Gabi and her Röbi. She learned the ABCs of kissing with him. Image: CH Media Gabi learned the ABCs of kissing with Röbi. Image: CH Media

At the big farm party, it turns out that the love fire has broken out several times on "Bauer, single, sucht" 2025. But there are also disappointments and confusion reigns for farmer Sämi and Jasmin.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the big courtyard party of "Bauer, single, sucht" 2025, couples in love but also broken hearts caused mixed feelings.

Farmer Sämi, whose lady-in-waiting Jasmin fell in love with someone else during or shortly after the farm week, was particularly disappointed. Or not?

Despite setbacks, some farmers found love, including Barbara and Gérard and Gabi and Röbi, who are now a couple. Show more

"Bauer, single, sucht" bid farewell to this year's season with a big party.

At the final party, there were amorous looks, a few kisses - but also disappointed faces.

Farmer Sämi in particular: the week on the farm was anything but straightforward between the young farmer from the canton of Solothurn and his lady-in-waiting Jasmin from Austria.

In an interview with "Bauer, single, sucht ..." presenter Marco Fritsche, Sämi gave an update on the situation - and it was sobering: Jasmin fell in love with someone else during the farm week and is now in a relationship with this man.

Fritsche wants to know more about this and immediately calls Jasmin via video call. But Jasmin denies that she didn't meet her new love during the farm week. That only happened later.

Sämi is confused and says: "Maybe I misunderstood Jasmin". Either way, there's a happy ending for Sämi too. He is newly in love with a chef, which has its advantages, says Sämi.

For some, it didn't work out

For other participants, the outcome is sobering. Brigitte traveled to the final party without Peter. It wasn't right between them, she says.

Jolanda and Samuel didn't become lovers either. It wasn't right for Samuel, he felt Jolanda put him down too often.

Cupid struck a few times

But the love balance of this "Bauer, single, sucht" season is still good. Barbara and Gérard became lovers. Sybille and Hansjürg also found each other and there was a spark with horse farmer Gabi and Röbi - and how.

The unkissed farmer from the canton of St. Gallen is newly in love and is happy about every kiss from her Röbi.

