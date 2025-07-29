Picturesque alleyways - and pushy waiters: Torri del Benaco on Lake Garda. Picture: IMAGO/Depositphotos

In the idyllic Torri del Benaco on Lake Garda, aggressive solicitation is a thing of the past. Those who lure tourists into restaurants too aggressively will have to dig deep into their pockets in future.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The northern Italian municipality of Torri del Benaco bans active solicitation of tourists by service staff

Violators face fines of up to 500 euros.

The aim of the campaign is to create a respectful, welcoming atmosphere for everyone. Show more

Anyone looking forward to a cappuccino by the water or dinner with a view of the lake in the picturesque village of Torri del Benaco should be able to do so undisturbed in future.

The municipality on the eastern shore of Lake Garda has introduced a new regulation to prevent guests from being harassed by pushy waiters and waitresses.

In future, it will be forbidden to actively approach passers-by or press menu cards and flyers into their hands on the street. Violators face fines of 25 to 500 euros per incident.

Waiters grab guests by the arm

Mayor Stefano Nicotra told the "Corriere del Veneto" that there had been an increase in complaints recently. In one particularly drastic case, waiters are even said to have pulled tourists to the tables by the arm.

"Guests should be allowed to decide for themselves where they want to eat," says Nicotra. The new rule is a reaction to a lack of decency in dealing with visitors.

Backing from restaurateurs - clear rules for more fairness Some local restaurants welcome the new approach. Some restaurants report that flyers from competitors end up on their tables - or that guests are approached in the middle of a conversation.

Deputy Mayor Marco Salaorni also makes it clear: "If common sense is not enough, clear rules are needed."

More videos from the department