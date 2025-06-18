Queen Camilla opted for a light-colored hat with a motif reminiscent of feathers or leaves for yesterday's start of the horse races in Ascot, England. Picture: IMAGO/Frank Sorge

Queen Camilla's hat looks simple, others wear entire towers of feathers on their heads: the British dress up for the horse races at Ascot. What the dress code is and what it says about class society.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you People who are interested in horse racing - or the British royal family - are familiar with the famous horse races at Ascot.

Royal Ascot also means that the visitors' hats can't be too flashy.

How strict the dress code is depends on which ticket area you have tickets for.

Sarah "Fergie", Duchess of York, caused a fashion faux pas on yesterday's opening day with a skirt that was far too short. Show more

At least one myth can be dispelled. At Britain's most famous horse race at Ascot, hats are compulsory in many places, but not all.

Thousands of visitors are still flocking to the racecourse west of London until Saturday. The dress code at Royal Ascot is legendary.

Women with extravagant headdresses reminiscent of flower bouquets or candy floss? You can see it all.

Queen Camilla opts for a light-colored hat with a motif reminiscent of feathers or leaves to kick things off.

How strict the dress code really is

How strict the dress code is depends on which ticket area you have tickets for. The rules are particularly strict in the "Royal Enclosure":

Ladies' dresses must go above the knee, for example, and must not have spaghetti straps. Hats are compulsory - with a minimum height of ten centimetres.

Sarah "Fergie", Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, causes a fashion faux pas on yesterday's opening day with a skirt that is far too short.

How strict the dress code is at Ascot depends on which ticket area you have tickets for: Sarah, Duchess of York, causes a fashion faux pas this year with a skirt that is far too short. Picture: IMAGO/Spotlight Royal

And the gentlemen? They wear top hats and a special suit ("morning dress"). Some borrow the outfits. It's not so easy to get into the Royal Enclosure - you have to become a member or accompany a member.

The dress code then becomes more relaxed in other areas, until finally there is no official dress code in the Windsor Enclosure, as the organizers explain on the website.

However, the audience is still encouraged to dress elegantly, preferably with a hat or small fascinator - a decorative headdress.

What fascinates people about "Royal Ascot"

Some want to see the royals. King Charles III and Queen Camilla drive up to the opening in a carriage. Betting is also a big thing in the UK, as is networking at such events. Some simply enjoy dressing up and the atmosphere.

A woman from near Manchester likes the elegance and the fact that you can see the royal family. "It's just great," she says.

She probably has around 30 hats and has decorated her current one with flowers herself. Another visitor feels the same way: she made her hat - a flower garden with hummingbirds - herself.

What some people also struggle with

"Seeing how everyone dresses up and dresses down: You want to be part of it," says a 56-year-old from the county of Surrey, who is still drinking her wine by the fence.

Because there are also rules for picnics in the Windsor Enclosure: You can only bring sparkling wine or champagne.

The audience is encouraged to dress elegantly at Ascot. IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

The event is somewhat class-oriented, she says. Tickets cost different amounts. In some exclusive restaurants you can eat for four-figure sums, while in other places you can get cheese toast for 7.50 pounds - the equivalent of around 9 euros.

A lot is also made of clothing in England. Customs that are learned in the appropriate circles.

Even on the train, she thought to herself: "Am I out of place here? But there are different areas. "You make of it what you make of it, and you fit in where you fit in"

There is still snobbery. But if you come with friends, it's fun. In any case, there are still plenty of hats to see from England over the next few days.

