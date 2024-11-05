The royal couple recently returned from their first long-distance trip since taking office. (archive picture) dpa

Remembrance Sunday is one of the most important days of remembrance in the royal calendar. Queen Camilla really wants to be there - and is therefore taking a short break beforehand due to illness.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Queen Camilla has canceled several official appointments due to a respiratory infection and is resting at home on medical advice.

The British royal hopes to be well again in time for Remembrance Sunday next weekend, an important day of remembrance in the British royal family.

The Duchess of Gloucester will take over Camilla's duties at a memorial service at Westminster Abbey and a reception for British medal winners from the Summer Games. Show more

Queen Camilla cancels several appointments due to illness. The wife of King Charles III is suffering from a respiratory infection, Buckingham Palace announced.

The 77-year-old is recovering at home and is under medical observation, British media reported.

The doctors had "ordered Camilla to take a short rest", the palace statement continued. "It is therefore with great regret that Her Majesty must withdraw from her engagements for this week."

However, she hopes to be well again in time for the important commemorations next weekend. Remembrance Sunday, which commemorates the fallen of the world wars, is one of the most important days in the royal calendar.

Duchess of Gloucester replaces Camilla

In Camilla's place, the Duchess of Gloucester, whose husband is a second-degree uncle of King Charles, will attend a memorial service for Britain's world war dead at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. Camilla will also miss a reception for the British medal winners of the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Paris on the same evening, according to reports.

Camilla and Charles had recently returned from a long-distance trip: the British royal couple had visited Australia and the Pacific state of Samoa. On the way back, the monarchs recovered during a short private stay at an Indian Ayurveda resort. A few months ago, 75-year-old Charles made his cancer public.

