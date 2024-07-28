Reunion at Ascot: Queen Camilla kisses ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles Queen Camilla and ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles greet each other with kisses on the cheeks at Ascot. Image: IMAGO/i Images Despite an unpleasant history, the relationship between Camilla and her cuckolded ex-husband seems to be good to this day. Image: IMAGO/i Images It is said that the ex-couple's greeting was so tender that some of the people in the crowd couldn't help but grin. Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images Reunion at Ascot: Queen Camilla kisses ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles Queen Camilla and ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles greet each other with kisses on the cheeks at Ascot. Image: IMAGO/i Images Despite an unpleasant history, the relationship between Camilla and her cuckolded ex-husband seems to be good to this day. Image: IMAGO/i Images It is said that the ex-couple's greeting was so tender that some of the people in the crowd couldn't help but grin. Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images

Queen Camilla attended the "King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes" horse race at Ascot on Saturday. King Charles was not at her side, but there were kisses for her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Queen Camilla was a guest at the traditional "King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes" horse race at Ascot yesterday, Saturday.

For once, the 77-year-old attended the races without her husband, King Charles, who is suffering from cancer.

However, as recently published photos from the traditional event prove, Camilla does not seem to have lacked for entertainment at Ascot. Show more

Who's kissing Queen Camilla?

That's what some visitors to the traditional King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes horse race at Ascot in England may have asked themselves yesterday.

During her lifetime, this exclusive sporting event was a fixed date in the royal agenda of Queen Elizabeth II; but her eldest son and current King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla have also been regular guests for years.

Camilla was not short of entertainment even without Charles

This year, however, Camilla attended the horse race without her husband, who is suffering from cancer.

However, as pictures of the traditional event that have now been published prove, the 77-year-old Queen does not appear to have lacked for entertainment at Ascot.

Even before the starting gun was fired for the race, Camilla met her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple married in 1973 and became parents to son Thomas the following year. Daughter Laura was born in 1978.

The marriage ended in divorce in 1995. Three years earlier, intimate telephone conversations between Charles and Camilla had been made public. Just further proof that there had been a liaison between the two for some time.

In 1994, Charles admits to adultery in a TV interview. The following year, Camilla's marriage was divorced and the couple appeared in public for the first time. Charles and Diana divorced in 1996.

The ex-couple's greeting is extremely tender

Despite this unpleasant history, the relationship between Camilla and her cuckolded ex-husband seems to be good to this day. At Ascot, the two greeted each other with kisses on the cheeks.

According to the British media, the ex-couple's greeting was so tender that some of the guests in the audience couldn't help but grin.

By the way, Queen Camilla didn't just go to Ascot to kiss.

After the horse race, she was given the task of presenting the winner's trophy to French jockey Christophe Soumillon and his horse Goliath.

