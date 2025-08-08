In 2000, reports of strange occurrences on the Sandringham estate became more frequent. Google Review

The Sandringham royal estate was said to be haunted. A religious cleansing ceremony was held to drive out the ghost. The Queen was also present.

In 2000, staff at Sandringham reported strange occurrences in the former bedroom of King George VI.

The Queen Mum had a spiritual cleansing ceremony performed to bless the room.

The Queen was also present.

It remains unclear who the spirit is.

In 2000, there were increasing reports of strange occurrences on the Sandringham estate. The bedroom where King George VI - the Queen's father - died in 1952 was particularly affected.

In the podcast "Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things" in the British newspaper "Daily Mail", royal biographer Robert Hardman (60) reveals a previously little-known chapter of the British monarchy: an "exorcism" that is said to have taken place at the Windsors' private country estate in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The staff felt they were being watched, spoke of a "disturbance" in the room and some even refused to enter it at all.

In his private diaries, biographer Kenneth Rose recorded that the staff approached Queen Mum, the Queen's mother. She then commissioned a local priest to perform a cleansing ceremony. Surprisingly, Queen Elizabeth II is also said to have taken part, as did her lady-in-waiting Prue Penn.

"There was talk of a restless spirit"

"It wasn't a dramatic exorcism of demons," says Robert Hardman. "But it was deemed necessary to bless the room. There was talk of a restless spirit." Whether the spirit was the late King George VI or another person remained unclear.

Communion was administered during the ceremony and special prayers were said to end the haunting. Hardman emphasizes that although the Queen had a deep faith, she was not superstitious. She did, however, have a keen sense of the spiritual.

Sandringham has long been surrounded by rumors of paranormal activity. In his book "Britain's Ghostly Heritage", John West reports moving Christmas cards, footsteps and flickering lights in the empty house. Even King Charles III is said to have fled the library in panic as a young man, pursued by an invisible presence.

